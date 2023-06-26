Manchester United are set to bolster their academy ranks soon, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that teenage defender Harry Amass is set to seal a switch to Old Trafford.

Who is Harry Amass?

The youngster currently plays for Watford in the Championship, although he is yet to make his first-team debut with the club. At just 16-years-old, that will come as no surprise, but he has featured for their youth team. It's here where the England man has clearly caught the eye with his talent, with the player featuring for the Hornets during their spell in the FA Youth Cup.

However, it appears as though he may now leave his current club without ever having featured in their first-team. That's because according to a report from reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, the left-back is heading to Man United.

The Premier League side have moved quickly to try and bring in Amass and now look set to add him on a four-year deal.

Speaking about the transfer, Romano said: "Manchester United are now set to sign English talented fullback Harry Amass, deal done. It will be signed, completed this week. Amass joins from Watford — told he’ll sign four year contract."

Is Amass a good signing for United?

Amass will likely not come into the immediate fold at Old Trafford and instead feature in their reserve side, with the club having a knack for bringing through young talent.

They did so with Marcus Rashford, who was their top goalscorer last season, and have also got an eye for bringing in talent and nurturing it from elsewhere too. Anthony Elanga was born in Sweden and began his youth career there, before being poached by the Red Devils and steadily brought through into their first-team fold. The likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo could follow a similar path too, with the former already featuring regularly and the latter hoping to do so this coming season.

Whilst United have yet to bring in a first-team player on a transfer this summer, they are clearly in the market for the right players then and are still focused on strengthening their academy and future talent too with the addition of someone like Amass.

This is a deal that won't pay off in the short-term for the club, but the correct playing time and coaching from the Old Trafford outfit could make this a signing we look back on as an absolute master-stroke from Red Devils chiefs.