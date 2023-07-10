Manchester United have not given up on signing Harry Kane this summer it seems, with Football Transfers reporting that a fresh player plus cash bid could be lined up for the striker.

How many career goals does Harry Kane have?

There's no doubting that the Tottenham man is currently one of the most prolific forwards in the game, with the 29-year-old hitting one of his career best totals for goals in the Premier League last season. In 38 outings for his side in the top flight, he produced 30 goals and three assists - leading to a rate of 0.87 goal contributions per 90 on average.

It means that the Spurs attacker now has a total of 227 career league goals in just 373 games, with the majorityof those coming in the top flight. With the player still to enter his thirties too, it looks like he will continue to hit the back of the net for a good few years yet.

In fact, his league total of goals in the 2022/23 season actually saw him sit second in both the division's goal ranking and the Big Five European Leagues goal rankings too - only Erling Haaland had more for either category. Kane beat out the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Victor Osimhen and Robert Lewandowski - which shows he is clearly still one of the best in his position in world football.

Are Man United signing Harry Kane?

It's no surprise then to hear that Man United remain eager to try and add him to their squad this summer. The Red Devils had been linked with a transfer for the star for most of the window, only for it to seem like a potential deal might be dead in the water.

Now, according to a report from Football Transfers, in what is a big twist from the interest in making Rasmus Hojlund their marquee number nine, the Premier League side also want to try and sort out an agreement for Kane this summer - and could use a player at their disposal to try and tempt Tottenham into doing business.

That's because Spurs are believed to be keen on snapping up Anthony Martial themselves - and now United can use that to their advantage. With United chiefs still holding out hope of a potential deal for Kane despite interest from Bayern Munich, they could be prepared to offer both the Frenchman and a fee for Kane in order to convince their rivals into allowing the England international to move to Old Trafford.

It also appears as though Kane himself wouldn't mind a move to the Red Devils - so that will be a welcome boost in their continued pursuit of the forward this summer.

It would certainly help solve their attacking issues if they did sign him. His goalscoring exploits have led to him being recognised as one of the best in the game right now. Even Pep Guardiola, Man City's treble-winning manager, has been quick to highlight how good Kane is in attack. The Catalan called the forward "exceptional" and had even bigger praise for the Spurs man, adding that he is "one of the best strikers" he has ever watched.

f Man United did manage to finally bring him to the club then, it would be a blow to their rivals but would also make the Red Devils a real force to be reckoned with next season.