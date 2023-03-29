Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold has sanctioned a potential deal for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to The Daily Star.

What’s the latest transfer news on Kane and Manchester United?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have made a new forward one of their transfer priorities this summer and are seemingly interested in a move for England’s all-time record goalscorer.

Reports earlier this month claimed that United have already made contact with Kane’s camp through a third party and have been encouraged by the response. They believe they will sign the 29-year-old at the end of the current campaign, should Spurs finish outside the top four in the Premier League. A further transfer update has now emerged regarding the £200,000-a-week forward and a potential move to Old Trafford.

The Daily Star’s chief sports writer Jeremy Cross stated that Ten Hag has made Kane his No.1 priority this summer and that Arnold has sanctioned a deal. The club now look set to rival Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Chelsea in a possible £80m transfer, with Ten Hag believing that the forward would turn United into genuine title contenders next season.

Should Kane move to Old Trafford?

United appear to have lacked an out-and-out world-class striker this season, with Antony Martial suffering numerous injury issues and Wout Weghorst only arriving on loan until the end of the season back in January and is yet to score in the league.

Therefore, going after a player like Kane appears to be a wise move by Ten Hag and the club, with the Spurs star guaranteeing goals in recent seasons. He has scored 17 Premier League goals or more in each of his last nine campaigns and currently stands on 204 top-flight goals in 310 appearances.

He has been heavily praised over the years as a result, with former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte recently describing him as ‘world-class’. Kane also seemingly has one eye on breaking Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goalscoring record, something he could continue to look to achieve at Old Trafford.

You’d expect that he would be guaranteed chances in Ten Hag’s side as well, especially with Bruno Fernandes in behind, with the Portuguese playmaker creating 71 chances so far this season. Kane has also had more shots on target than any other Premier League player during the current campaign, scoring 21 times, so it’s easy to see why Ten Hag thinks he could take United to the next level.