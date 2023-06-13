Manchester United's pursuit of a new striker may not take them to Harry Kane after all, with Sky Sports reporting that they are unlikely to make a bid for the player this summer due to Tottenham's reluctance to sell to a rival.

Are Manchester United signing Harry Kane?

The Red Devils have made it clear that they are in the market for a new striker this summer, with the club struggling to bag goals in the Premier League this campaign. They managed a total of just 58 and only Marcus Rashford hit a double-digit haul in the top flight despite not always playing as a centre forward. Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst couldn't break the ten-goal barrier.

There has been plenty of talk about who Erik Ten Hag will move to sign for that forward line and one of the biggest names mentioned is Harry Kane at Tottenham. The England international is coming off the back of another personally successful year, with the striker bagging 30 goals in the league and three assists to boot. However, with Spurs once more failing to achieve Champions League football or to win any silverware, there has been rumblings that he could finally leave White Hart Lane and head to Old Trafford instead.

Now, a report from Sky Sports states that it won't be the case. Despite interest from United this summer, the Glazers will pull out without making an official offer for Kane because of Daniel Levy. The Tottenham chairman is reluctant to let such a key player leave to join a Premier League rival and with him now unwilling to budge, it means that United will have to look elsewhere for their attacking options this summer.

How many goals has Harry Kane scored for Tottenham?

Even with Kane now aged 29, he would still be a massive addition to the United frontline if they added him to their ranks. He already has an astonishing 213 top flight goals to his name and his haul of 30 over the course of the 2022/23 season is his best total in five seasons - showing he isn't slowing down either.

Ten Hag is an admirer of the player, who could cost any interested party around £85m this summer. The Dutchman stated that Kane is a "clever player" and a "great player" ahead of his side's match against Tottenham - so it is clear that the boss appreciates the goalscoring and general ability of the Spurs man.

It doesn't look as though United will be snapping up the Tottenham man this summer then, which will be a blow for the club's fans. However, he is still at the top of his game and even if the side have to wait another season, he would still be a fantastic striking addition.