Highlights

Manchester United completing an 'unbelievable' deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this window would require 'a bit of a miracle' at present, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Where could Harry Kane end up this summer?

According to The Guardian, Manchester United could revive their interest in Spurs marksman Kane this summer after it emerged that Tottenham majority owner Joe Lewis has spoken to chairman Daniel Levy and told him that the England international can't run his £200k-a-week contract down in north London.

It is thought that Kane would fetch a fee of around £100 million; however, he also has an offer for a new deal on the table from Tottenham which he is yet to sign.

Football Insider report that Manchester United are said to be Kane's preferred option if he has to depart Tottenham, though Bayern Munich will submit a third bid worth near £100 million after seeing two opening proposals booted out by the Lilywhites.

Part of the motivation behind Kane's preference to move to Old Trafford is said to be the opportunity to continue to play in the Premier League as he chases down Alan Shearer's all-time goalscoring record.

Last term, Kane produced some incredible form despite Tottenham's unsuccessful campaign, registering 32 goals and five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that it would take something out of the ordinary for Kane to become a Manchester United player this summer.

Jones told FFC: "I’m just very, very sceptical about this one. It really does have the feel of a story that has been planted to raise a narrative and at the end of the day - even if Kane is available - his price to United is higher than it is for anyone else in the world. Spurs will not want him going there, no way. I totally understand the feeling that losing a £100million asset for nothing in a year does not make much sense, but I can also see why Spurs feel that having Kane in their team for one more season is priceless.

"How much would someone pay to have Kane for one year, guaranteeing them 25-30 goals? That’s basically what Spurs have right now and the value on something like that is massive. So you have to use that to counter the fact they will lose the tangible cash on Kane. It would be an unbelievable story if Kane was to join United, but it is going to take a bit of a miracle at this stage."

What now for Manchester United?

Manchester United already have turned their attention towards another striker target in the form of Atalanta rising star Rasmus Hojlund as Erik Ten Hag looks to strengthen his frontline.

Telegraph Sport claim that despite their interest, the Red Devils are insistent that they won't cross the £60 million mark due to 'tight financial restrictions'.

Gazzetta dello Sport via The Daily Mail claim that Manchester United are also closing in on a £22 million deal for Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

talkSPORT understand that veteran defender Jonny Evans could also be handed a longer deal after initially signing a short-term contract to participate in the Red Devils' pre-season.