Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move for Harry Kane this summer but now a new update has emerged that could put a dampener on the dreams of bringing him to Old Trafford.

What's the latest on Man United's interest in Harry Kane?

According to The Times, the Red Devils are losing hope of being able to secure the signature of the Tottenham Hotspur striker this summer.

As per the report, Daniel Levy remains firm on not wanting to part ways with his biggest asset whilst Erik ten Hag remains keen to make Kane his leading man in the forward line.

It is claimed that Man United have tried to strike a deal to secure the striker's services already but Levy is adamant that he will not be sold to strengthen a Premier League rival, despite having just one year left on his contract.

Should Man United continue their pursuit of Harry Kane?

There is no doubt that the Manchester giants will be desperate to strengthen in the centre-forward role this summer after the abysmal efforts from loanee Wout Weghorst and mainstay Anthony Martial, with no time to waste in finding the perfect player to take up the role ahead of next season.

However, giving up on the signing of Kane - dubbed "exquisite" by Jamie Redknapp - should not be an option for Ten Hag as the 29-year-old would be a huge asset in the forward line and would comfortably become the club's answer to Wayne Rooney, with the now retired striker never really replaced at Old Trafford.

The compatriots boast incredible similarities as Kane replaced the Man United legend as the most trusted centre-forward for the England national team, not only following in his footsteps to captain the side but also breaking his all-time goal-scoring record on the international stage too.

In terms of their style of play, the pair share even more likeness with Rooney often dropping deeper than a traditional number nine into a versatile play-making role towards the latter stages of his career.

That very much saw him trouble opponents in the same way the Spurs striker does for his team too, both comfortable, confident and prolific in a deeper role with quality wingers either side operating to provide chances for them.

Whilst taking all into consideration, the most striking and vital resemblance that the pair possess is their unrivalled finishing and ability to kill games with their vision for goal, something that would take Man United back to the elite level they were playing at when their all-time goalscorer represented the team in the final third.

Over 49 appearances in all competitions this season, the £100m-valued England captain - hailed as a "GOAT" of the Premier League by Christian Stellini - scored a whopping 32 goals and delivered five assists, as well as making up for 47% of Spurs' goal participations in the top flight and only finishing second to Erling Haaland in the race for the golden boot.

With that being said, if there is even the slightest chance that Man United could strike up a deal to sign Kane this summer they should grab the opportunity with both hands, as his leadership, style of play and hunger for goals could solve Ten Hag's biggest headache next season.