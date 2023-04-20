Manchester United's hopes of securing a place in the semi-finals of the Europa League were dealt a big early blow in their second leg against Sevilla.

The Red Devils had been 2-0 up and cruising in the first leg at Old Trafford last week before a miracle from the visitors ensured the game ended all square on the night.

It was two moments of misfortune for Erik ten Hag's men with both Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire scoring own goals.

Maguire's was particularly bad as the ball ballooned off his rather large head before bouncing past a hapless David De Gea.

However, the Spanish stopper didn't do his teammate many favours this time around as Sevilla took the lead in the tie for the first time.

What happened to Harry Maguire against Sevilla?

Just eight minutes into the second leg, Youssef En-Nesyri found the net to make it 1-0 after some rather comical defending from United.

De Gea had the ball at the back and then laid it into the feet of Maguire who was on the edge of the area.

However, the England star was quickly caught out by not one, not two, but three players in white who helped to bully him off the ball.

The defender lost possession all too easily and the hosts were then left with a simple finish to open the scoring inside the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Ten Hag, unsurprisingly, stood with a face like thunder on the touchline.

In truth, it was a typical Maguire moment, with the centre-back having been in the spotlight again of late having notably been dubbed a "walking disaster" by MEN's Samuel Luckhurst during the win over Nottingham Forest last week.

His major mistake in Seville on Thursday understandably drew plenty of reaction from the football world, with the best of the reaction from Twitter below...