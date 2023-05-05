Manchester United have enjoyed a resurgent campaign under Erik ten Hag, yet there could be a major clear out of deadwood and underperforming players this summer as the Dutchman continues his rebuild.

Players such as Anthony Martial, Phil Jones, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay may all be on their last legs, yet it is defender Harry Maguire who should be one of the first to move on during the transfer window.

The £190k-per-week flop has endured a poor season, with his recent mistake against Sevilla in the Europa League summing up his time at the Old Trafford side. He failed to play out from the back and the LaLiga outfit pounced and scored their opening goal.

The towering centre-back has started just seven Premier League games this term and across Europe’s big five leagues, he ranks in the lowest 19% for tackles, 47% for interceptions and 52% for clearances, suggesting his performances are on the decline.

Ten Hag will be desperate to secure another defender during the transfer window and as the Red Devils have been linked with Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio, who is ‘on the list’ this summer, according to Portuguese outlet Record (via Sport Witness).

Could Manchester United sign Goncalo Inacio from Sporting this summer?

The 21-year-old gem has a release clause of just €45m (£40m) which is more than affordable for United, and it could turn out to be a wise investment by Ten Hag.

His former coach, Jose Lima, lauded the youngster for his maturity and elite mindset which is obviously attracting potential suitors, saying:

“The psychological aspect is one of his great strengths, as he shows a lot of calm in any situation, in addition to his technical skills. He manages to show that he is completely calm playing and that is a great asset for him and for the team."

According to FBref, Inacio ranks in the top 3% in the next eight leagues for progressive passes, progressive carries and passes attempted per 90, suggesting that his ball playing abilities are excellent and combined with his mentality, he could be a great signing this summer.

The Portuguese starlet has also showcased his strengths across 29 league appearances this term, succeeding with 90% of his passes, making 1.9 clearances, 1.1 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game, along with winning 59% of his total duels and these metrics rank him as the second-best defender in the squad with a Sofascore rating of 6.98.

Replacing Maguire with Inacio would be a wonderful piece of business by Ten Hag and co, with the Englishman hardly improving the first team squad whereas the 21-year-old is among one of the continent’s most promising defenders.

The £80m dud's time in Manchester is surely soon drawing to a conclusion and the arrival of fresh blood could speed up the process.