Manchester United continued their bid for FA Cup glory after edging past Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday evening, with Erik ten Hag's men capitalising on a bizarre, late implosion from the visitors to seal their place in the last four.

After a shaky first 70 minutes or so from the Red Devils - with the away side taking a deserved lead after the break through Aleksandar Mitrovic - the game was flipped on his head in what was a frankly chaotic few moments, with Willian, Marco Silva and that man Mitrovic all seeing red as the hosts were awarded the chance to equalise from the penalty spot.

Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes duly took that opportunity to drag his side level, before adding a second late on to clinch United's progression, with those clinical efforts coming either side of a clever flick from January arrival Marcel Sabitzer, marking a fine way for the Austrian to net his first goal for the club.

Amid the euphoria - and obvious relief - of sealing that late comeback, Ten Hag will undoubtedly be concerned at the manner of the display from the home side on the day, with club legend Roy Keane suggesting that United were "so poor" for the large majority of the match.

A key villain for the former Ajax boss against the Cottagers was seemingly that of club captain, Harry Maguire, with the peripheral Englishman having simply looked "lost" in his central defensive berth, as per writer Hesham Bilal-Hafiz.

How did Maguire perform against Fulham?

With usual starter Raphael Varane absent from proceedings, Maguire was named in the starting lineup for the second game running, having previously produced a solid, albeit unspectacular display against Real Betis in midweek - notably winning five of his seven duels in Seville.

While the 30-year-old - who was recently named in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad despite his lack of regular game time at club level - did win five of his seven duels again this time around, it was a far from serene performance from the towering dud.

As The Athletic's Adam Crafton, some "sloppy defending" from both the centre-back and teammate Scott McTominay sparked a chance for Antonee Robinson in the second half, with Maguire also picking up an early booking for foolishly dragging Mitrovic to the ground.

That yellow card has ensured that the former Leicester City man will be suspensed for the semi-final meeting with Brighton and Hove Albion, although there will be few shedding any tears over that 'blow', with the Red Devils skipper having repeatedly irked the Old Trafford crowd yesterday for his clumsy and slow manner in possession.

While centre-back colleague Lisandro Martinez has regularly earned plaudits for his prowess on the ball - having been hailed by Crafton for his line-breaking, "sharp passes" - the Sheffield native undoubtedly sparks a sense of nervousness when trying to play out from the back, having been "slow to release the ball", according to Crafton.

The respected journalist also stated that such a performance - in which the £190k-per-week man lost possession on eight occasions from his 79 touches - felt like "another signpost of the end for Maguire at Man United", amid reports that the struggling asset could be on his way out of the club this summer.

On a day in which the 6 foot 4 dud simply 'regressed' - as per Manchester Evening News correspondent Samuel Luckhurst - the aforementioned Martinez truly shone, with the Argentine warrior having been "excellent" yet again, according to Luckhurst.

The stark difference in quality between the pair is not helping Maguire's cause of nailing down a regular role in the side, with the ambling, shaky defender seemingly failing to inspire confidence among his teammates or the home crowd.

While the one-time Hull City ace was not alone in having disappointed on Sunday - with McTominay also being withdrawn early in the second half after winning just a solitary duel - that limp showing served as another reminder as to why a fresh start away from Manchester could be what is needed for the heavily-scrutinised defender next season.

On the evidence of yesterday, he is only set to cost United rather than aid them moving forward.