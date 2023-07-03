Manchester United are confident that they will be able to give Erik ten Hag a new striker this summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones via GIVEMESPORT.

The club seems to have failed in their attempt to bring in Tottenham Hotspur record goalscorer Harry Kane, but according to Jones, the expectation around the Red Devils is that a new striker will be brought in before the window slams shut.

Indeed, signing a striker is something that Ten Hag has been demanding at Old Trafford.

What is the latest Manchester United striker transfer news?

In May, Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that the England captain was one of United's top striking targets this window, however, it now appears that the interest has cooled, with the Guardian reporting that the club have pulled away due to concerns over the price of the deal.

Another name that has been linked with a move to Old Trafford is Rasmus Hojlund, with Romano reporting via caughtoffside that United have made direct contact with Atalanta, but a transfer fee of €70m (£62m) could make the deal complicated.

Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos has also been linked with a move to the club, with the Portuguese sides president Rui Costa believing that Ten Hag and United may well be willing to pay the release clause in the 22-year-old's contract.

What has Dean Jones said about the matter?

Jones has said that United remain confident that they will bring in a No.9 this summer and are not worrying yet.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "From United's point of view, they're like, 'We're only two weeks into the transfer window.' They're not looking at this as a major problem. They've got two months to fix this issue, and they are confident that they will be able to sign a striker for Ten Hag by the time the window's up."

Which striker should Man United bring in?

The Red Devils are reportedly operating on a tight budget due to FFP restrictions according to reports, and should the deal for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount be completed, United will have to be shrewd on the market to find their future number nine.

Any Kane deal looks dead in the water, especially with the reports that Bayern Munich are interested and willing to pay upwards of £85m to secure the forward's signature.

Another deal that looks like it won't amount to anything is the Ramos deal, with Benfica seemingly only willing to part ways with the 27-goal forward should his €120m (£103m) release clause be activated. The Portuguese club rejected an offer of €60m (£51.5m) from an unnamed club earlier in the window.

Danish forward Hojlund is an interesting option, having drawn comparisons to Manchester City forward Erling Haaland due to their similar looks and potency in front of goal. The 20-year-old scored 19 goals and registered two assists in 43 games for club and country last campaign, and his statistical profile is comparable to some of the best strikers in the world such as Robert Lewandowski and Romelu Lukaku according to FBref.

The youngster has plenty of room to grow, and Ten Hag could mould him into the perfect number nine for his United side.