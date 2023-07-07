Manchester United are believed to be continuing their bid to sign Atalanta starlet, Rasmus Hojlund, with the Red Devils stepping up their search for a new number nine.

What is the latest on Hojlund to Man United?

According to Sky Sports journalist, Dharmesh Sheth, the Old Trafford outfit are currently in negotiations with regard to the signing of the 20-year-old, with Erik ten Hag and co also hoping to seal a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

Writing on Twitter regarding those two possible arrivals from Italy, the transfer insider revealed: "Manchester United bid worth €45m now in for Inter Milan keeper Andre Onana as per @lauriewhitwell.

"Gap in valuation exists - but feeling is it can be closed. United still looking at alternatives. Talks continue with Atalanta over striker Rasmus Hojlund."

As per 90min, the Serie A side could well demand as much as €80m (£69m) if they are to part ways with the Danish marksman, albeit with United currently unwilling to go beyond €60m (£51m).

How many goals has Rasmus Hojlund scored?

For all the talk regarding the youngster's "incredible maturity" and the fact that he is believed to be "similar to [Erling] Haaland" - according to his former boss Christian Ilzer - the one-time Sturm Graz man is still an incredibly raw and relatively unproven talent, having scored just nine league goals for Atalanta last term.

For the Bergamo-based side to be demanding such a hefty fee despite that relatively uninspiring goal tally is rather ludicrous, with there seemingly similarities to be made between United's previous, costly capture of Amad Diallo from the Serie A side.

The promising Ivorian was just 18 when he was signed on a £37m deal by United back in January 2021, with that sizeable price tag coming despite the fact that the teenager had made only five first-team appearances for his former employers.

While there are hopes that the winger can finally make his mark at Old Trafford next season - after scoring 14 goals on loan at Sunderland last time out - Amad has thus far been on the periphery at his parent club, having been restricted to just nine first-team appearances for the Red Devils since arriving in England two-and-a-half years ago.

At present, it does look as if United may have overpaid for a player who has had little impact at the Theatre of Dreams thus far, with it yet to be seen if the diminutive wide man will come good over the coming years.

With Ten Hag in desperate need of a striker who can come in and make an immediate impact - with Anthony Martial currently the only senior centre-forward at the club - the Dutchman can ill-afford a repeat of the Amad tale, hence the potential reservations over bringing in Hojlund to be the club's number nine solution.

Of course, the latter man has shown flashes of brilliance in his short career to date - having scored 12 goals in just 21 games during his time in Austria - although his acquisition would still represent a real gamble and a costly one at that.

With the Red Devils having gone a decade without a league title triumph, the need for immediate success is now growing.

Can Hojlund be the man to deliver that much-craved league crown? On the evidence of his promising, yet far from prolific form in Italy, that appears unlikely...