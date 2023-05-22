Manchester United are believed to plotting a move for Atalanta marksman, Rasmus Hojlund, with the Red Devils seeking to ease their centre-forward woes this summer.

What's the latest on Hojlund to Man United?

According to transfer insider, Jacque Talbot, the Old Trafford outfit are said to be keen on signing the Denmark international ahead of next season in their quest to find a new number nine, albeit with the 20-year-old's current side hoping to hang on to their prise asset for another year at least.

Writing on Twitter, the journalist stated: "Understand that Man Utd are in for Hojlund, as first reported by @hirstclass, but Atalanta wish to keep 20yo for another season -thought that the striker’s valuation could be doubled in 2024. Club will demand north of £60million at the very least this year".

In the attached piece for Football Transfers, Talbot goes on to add that securing a deal for the four-cap international could well prove difficult, with the highly-rated youngster still having four years left on his existing contract after only making the move to Bergamo for a fee of around €17m (£15m) last summer.

Would Hojlund be a good signing for Man United?

As Talbot noted above, this report comes following a recent claim from the Times' Paul Hirst regarding United's interest in the former Sturm Graz starlet, with that piece suggesting that Erik ten Hag is potentially keen on signing both Hojlund and Tottenham Hotspur talisman, Harry Kane.

Although it may prove expensive to pull off that double deal - with Kane said to be valued at £100m despite only having 12 months to run on his current deal - it would be hugely exciting for the Carabao Cup winners to have such a wealth of attacking options at their disposal next term.

At present, Ten Hag has been forced to rely on struggling striker, Wout Weghorst, who has scored just two goals for the club since joining on loan in January, as well as injury-prone asset, Anthony Martial - the latter man having also been linked with an exit at the end of the season.

Amid the prospect of both Weghorst and Martial moving on come the summer, it would make sense to acquire two new centre-forwards in their place, hence looking at Kane and Hojlund to fight it out for a starting berth next term.

In the case of the Spurs ace, the England skipper could represent the world-class asset that Ten Hag is said to be craving, with the 29-year-old having proven his credentials after bagging 211 Premier League goals to date over the last decade or so.

With the experienced ace representing a player who could make a more immediate impact, in Hojlund the Red Devils could find a youthful, quality understudy who can potentially replace Kane in the future, with having such a clinical duo a truly mouthwatering prospect for the top-four hopefuls.

The Atalanta hotshot has certainly warranted the interest in his services having scored eight goals in 30 Serie A games this season, notably being described as a "monster in the making" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

A player who is "scary quick" and can stretch any opposition backline - according to journalist Sacha Pisani - 6 foot 3 machine would offer a different profile to that of Kane, who has begun to 'drop deeper' in recent years, as per Manchester Evening News journalist, Tyrone Marshall.

To have two striking figures of different strengths and traits could well prove invaluable, with United supporters likely daring to dream that both men find their way to Manchester this summer...