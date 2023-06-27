An update has emerged on Manchester United's plans to add a new number nine to their squad ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign...

What's the latest on Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United?

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils are in the market for a 'marquee' addition to their forward options and Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is one of the names on their list of targets.

The report claims that the Denmark international would be one of the cheaper options available to them as the Serie A outfit are looking for a fee in the region of £60m to part ways with him.

It states that the 20-year-old centre-forward 'wowed' United's scouts in the season just gone, although they do not believe him to be on the same level as the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Randal Kolo Muani at this moment in time.

Where would Rasmus Hojlund fit in at Manchester United?

United boss Erik ten Hag could line up with the Danish marksman as his number nine and play England international Marcus Rashford out on the left flank, with Antony potentially completing the attacking trident on the right.

Hojlund is not a player who should be expected to hit the ground running as Erling Haaland did for Manchester City as the Norwegian finisher broke the Premier League record for the most goals in a single season.

However, the talented youngster would be a long-term addition.

At the age of 20, the striker could improve and develop with experience while also working with ten Hag on the training pitch to become a lethal no.9 who could also make Rashford unstoppable.

The current United star plundered an exceptional 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 outings in all competitions for the club last season, with 17 of those strikes coming in the league - no other player managed more than eight.

Rashford was the obvious threat for opposition teams to look out for, with more than twice as many league goals as any other forward in the squad, and Holjund's arrival could provide defences with another player to focus on, which could open up more space for the English hotshot to thrive in the final third.

The Atalanta dynamo scored nine goals in just 20 Serie A starts in 2022/23 while he has also found the back of the net six times in four European Championship qualifying matches for his country.

This means that the £11k-per-week gem scored more league goals than every United player other than Rashford last term, despite only starting 20 games, which is why he could be an exceptional addition to ten Hag's squad for now and in the future.

The exciting young talent, who was once hailed as "remarkable" by manager Gian Piero Gasperini, has showcased his potential as a goalscorer and his goal threat could force opposing teams to place an emphasis on marking him out of the game.

This, in turn, this could free some of the shackles from Rashford to provide the 25-year-old phenomenon with fewer obstacles between him and the goal as the defenders would have to worry about Holjund's quality as well as his.