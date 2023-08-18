Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has been backed during the summer transfer window so far as the club have brought in three significant additions.

Who have Manchester United signed this summer?

Mason Mount came through the door from Premier League rivals Chelsea to bolster the manager's options in midfield for a reported fee of £55m.

The Red Devils found their replacement for David de Gea by completing a £47.2m deal for Andre Onana from Champions League finalists Inter.

Ten Hag has also been able to bolster his forward line with the signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for an initial £64m, which could rise to £72m.

They could dip back into the market again to land another number nine as they have been touted with an interest in Santos attacker Marcos Leonardo, who has reportedly been valued at €15m (£13m).

How good is Marcos Leonardo?

The Brazilian youngster is a terrific prospect whose form for his current club over the last 18 months suggests that he has the potential to be a lethal scorer for United in the long-term.

Ten Hag has already brought in a new striker to lead the line for the Premier League giants in Hojlund, who scored nine goals in 20 Serie A starts last term and has struck six goals in six games for his country.

However, the Denmark international was injured for the opening day clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers and this meant that Marcus Rashford, who predominantly plays on the left flank, was forced to start through the middle.

Bringing in another centre-forward, like Leonardo, would provide the Dutch tactician with an alternative to Hojlund, which could then prevent him from needing to move Rashford, or anyone else, out of their favoured positions to fill a gap.

The 20-year-old hotshot has produced 15 goals and four assists in 31 appearances for Santos in all competitions throughout 2023.

This comes after the talented ace managed 21 goals and six assists across 57 matches last year.

Leonardo has, therefore, been directly involved in 46 goals in 88 games since the start of 2022, which works out as a goal contribution every 1.91 outings on average.

Rashford, with one every 1.59 Premier League matches, was the only United player who was involved in a goal more than once every two games on average last season.

This suggests that Leonardo, who U23 scout Antonio Manga claimed has "frightening" speed, has the potential to be an excellent option for Ten Hag at the top end of the pitch if he is able to translate his form in Brazil over to England this season.

At the age of 20, the £13m-rated finisher would also come in as a long-term addition, instead of a short-term fix, and could improve over time to become an even better player for the club.

This could make him a similar signing to Hojlund, who is the same age, and that could result in United having two excellent number nine options to compete with each other over the years to come, which could put an end to any need for wingers or midfielders to fill in.