It was deadline day for the January transfer window on Thursday night but Manchester United stuck to finishing their business on the pitch at the Molineux.

Erik ten Hag's side had to show character to bounce back from multiple setbacks in a thrilling 4-3 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

They established a 3-1 lead against the hosts, which was 2-1 after a contentious penalty was given for minimal contact on Pedro Neto from Casemiro, and Wolves battled back to make it 3-3 by the 95th minute.

Up stepped Kobbie Mainoo, though, to secure all three points for United with a stunning winner in the 97th minute to break the hearts of the home faithful.

Whilst the 18-year-old wonderkid was the headliner with his late goal, the real hero on the night was impressive centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund.

Kobbie Mainoo's coming of age against Wolves

The English youngster scored his first Premier League goal in style with a terrific surge into the box that ended with a phenomenal curled finish into the far bottom corner of Jose Sa's net.

Mainoo also battled hard in the middle of the pitch to win possession back for his side on a number of occasions, with three tackles and two interceptions.

However, the teenage whiz did lose seven of his 13 duels and may feel that he could have been more dominant in physical battles against the Wolves players.

He also failed to create a single chance for his teammates out of his 27 completed passes (84% success rate) throughout the 90+ minutes on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Hojlund produced a fantastic all-round centre-forward display that established United's early dominance in the match in the Midlands.

Hojlund's heroic performance against Wolves

The Denmark international had a rough start to life at Old Trafford with zero goals in his first 14 Premier League appearances for the club after his move from Atalanta.

He has now found the back of the net three times in three league matches with a goal against Wolves last night, bundling the ball past Sa from Luke Shaw's cross.

The 20-year-old sensation showed terrific determination and athleticism to get across the defender to ensure that he got the final, and telling, touch on the ball into the six-yard box.

That was not his only contribution to the match, though, as the striker also expertly held the ball up to tee Marcus Rashford up on the edge of the box to make it 1-0 after just five minutes.

Hojlund vs Wolves in numbers (via Sofascore) Sofascore rating 7.8 Goals One Key passes Two Assists One Pass accuracy 100% Touches 25 Ground duel success rate 50%

As you can see from the table above, Hojlund was flawless with the ball at his feet for the Red Devils. He completed all of his 15 attempted passes and produced two key passes, one assist, and one goal - from two shots on target - in his 25 touches of the ball.

There were also a number of occasions where the United striker made a terrific run off the back of a defender to get in behind but was inexplicably ignored, or not seen, by his teammates, which could have led to further goal involvements from him.

Overall, it was a terrific performance from Hojlund and one that should be thoroughly praised by supporters as he was the real hero for ten Hag with his almost perfect centre-forward display, which was unfortunately overshadowed by a moment of brilliance from Mainoo.