There has been an update regarding Manchester United's interest in Atalanta sensation, Rasmus Hojlund...

What's the latest on Hojlund to Man United?

According to The Football Terrace's Terry Flewers, the Red Devils are believed to be in "talks" to sign the Denmark international this summer, with there a chance that both the 20-year-old and Harry Kane could be on their way to Old Trafford.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider stated: "Manchester United have started concrete talks with Rasmus Højlund's team and are very keen to sign him this summer, thus the deal is on & active.

"Harry Kane is still the number 1 target and United could sign both."

This follows a previous report from the Manchester Evening News which revealed that the former Sturm Graz striker - who has been valued at around £60m by his current employers - has already held video calls with Erik ten Hag regarding a potential move to England.

Would Hojlund be a good signing for Man United?

While not a household name like the aforementioned Kane, Hojlund has certainly put himself on the map following an impressive debut campaign in Serie A, having scored ten goals and provided four assists in 34 games in all competitions for the Bergamo-based side.

Hailed as "scary quick" by journalist Sacha Pisani, the promising starlet - who also has five goals to his name in just four appearances for his country at senior level - has also caught the eye due to his apparent likeness to Manchester City's Norwegian machine, Erling Haaland, with Hojlund himself stating:

"I see parallels between myself and Erling Haaland. He is fast, left-footed, tall, has a good nose for goal and is a classy finisher. His mentality is also completely insane!"

As for as United are concerned, the hope will be that the one-time Copenhagen gem can emulate another Scandinavian striking machine in the form of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the latter man having also arrived in Manchester as something of an unknown quantity back in 1996.

While many will remember Solskjaer's mixed stint in charge of the club - which ended back in November 2021 after the one-time Cardiff City boss was relieved of his duties - the 'Baby-faced assassin' remains a cult hero due to his playing exploits, having memorably scored that winner in the Champions League final in 1999.

Having been signed from Norwegian side Molde for just £1.5m at the age of 23, the ruthless marksman ultimately proved a real bargain after scoring 126 goals in 366 games over the next 11 years under the watchful eye of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Much like Hojlund - who has been described as "clinical" by talent scout Jacek Kulig - Solskjaer was also truly lethal in front of goal in his pomp as his goal record illustrates, with the hope being that the Atalanta man can make a similar impact if he is to link up with Ten Hag this summer.

There is also a likeness between the pair as Solskjaer was seemingly signed by Ferguson after the legendary Scotsman missed out on top target Alan Shearer in that same summer, while Hojlund could represent a cheaper, younger alternative to leading option, Kane - who has been valued at around £100m.

Of course, as Flewers suggested, the Tottenham Hotspur talisman could still be signed in tandem with the Dane, although either way the signing of the 6 foot 1 speedster could well prove to be United's next Solskjaer.