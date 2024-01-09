Manchester United are in need of improvement heading into the second half of the campaign after a dismal first few months of the 2023/24 season.

The Red Devils are currently eighth in the Premier League table and have lost nine of their first 20 matches in the division, which has left them nine points adrift of the top four.

Erik ten Hag's side also finished bottom of their Champions League group, with one win from six matches, and do not have knockout football in Europe to look forward to over the coming months.

The January transfer window officially opened for business last week and this has provided the club with an opportunity to give the fans some optimism.

An impressive signing or two to bolster the squad could improve the mood around Old Trafford and increase the chances of a successful end to the campaign.

Manchester United transfer news - Amadou Onana

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his group appear to be hard at work to do just that as it has been reported that the club are attempting to sign Everton star Amadou Onana.

FootballTransfers claim that United have opened talks with the Toffees as they look to strike a deal to bring the central midfielder to Manchester this month.

The report states that ten Hag identified Onana as a target during the summer transfer window but the Red Devils did not have the funds to snap him up. This led to a loan deal for Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina as an alternative.

However, FootballTransfers add that the funds are now there for United to make one significant addition to their squad, whilst any other deals would likely be loans at this time.

It reports that the Premier League giants appreciate his versatility and ability to play in the number six position, which is why they would like to sign the talented youngster and are now in talks with Everton.

Football Insider, meanwhile, have claimed that fellow top-flight side Arsenal are exploring a possible swoop for the Belgium international and that the Toffees are set to demand a fee of £60m for his services.

If United can secure a deal for Onana ahead of the Gunners then the impressive dynamo could send Scott McTominay packing, due to his superior quality in the middle of the park.

FootballTransfers' report on the Everton star adds that Sean Dyche's team have identified the Scotland international as a major transfer target to improve their team.

Dyche wants proven Premier League performers and the Toffees have a long-standing interest in the United academy graduate, which means that there is enough interest there for the club to shift McTominay on this month.

Ten Hag could bring Onana in and then sanction a departure for the Scottish giant, which the report suggests would benefit both teams with Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions.

McTominay's season in numbers

The 27-year-old has featured fairly regularly for the club so far this season with 17 appearances in United's 20 Premier League matches so far.

He has started 12 games in the top-flight and contributed at the top end of the pitch with five goals, zero assists, and one 'big chance' created.

22/23 Premier League Scott McTominay (via Sofascore) Appearances 24 Sofascore rating 6.70 Goals One Assists Zero Duel success rate 52%

McTominay does not get too involved in the build-up play in possession. He has averaged 31.43 passes per 90 in the Premier League this season, which is within the bottom 9% of his positional peers.

This means that the Scottish midfielder also ranks within the bottom 15% for progressive passes (2.91) and the bottom 17% for Expected Assisted Goals (0.03) per 90.

These statistics show that the towering number 39 does not offer much quality on the ball to progress the play or to create opportunities for his teammates.

On the defensive side of the game, he has averaged 2.3 tackles and interceptions combined and 3.0 ball recoveries per match to go along with a duel success rate of 51%.

McTominay is not an outstanding operator out of possession and has not showcased his strength as opposition players have almost got the better of him as much as he has of them.

The statistics that show why United should sign Onana

The United dud could now be sent packing by Onana as the Everton star has the potential to offer more on and off the ball in the middle of the park.

Signed from Lille in the summer of 2022, the 22-year-old ace has 18 months of experience in the Premier League under his belt and has proven his quality at that level.

The Belgian whiz, who was once described as a "one-man army" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, could, firstly, offer more to United in build-up play.

Onana has averaged 42.84 passes per 90 in the top-flight this season and has made 4.73 progressive passes per 90 in that time, which means that the Everton star looks to get on the ball to progress play far more often than McTominay does from a central midfield position.

The £60m-rated dynamo ranks within the top 15% of his positional peers in the Premier League this season for Expected Assisted Goals (0.16) per 90 and this shows that his progressive passing has led to him being an excellent creator for his side.

These statistics indicate that the United target would be an upgrade for ten Hag in terms of what he is able to offer in deep build-up and in-and-round the box with his progressive and creative passing in comparison to McTominay.

However, Onana also has the defensive and physical qualities to provide more than the Scotland international out of possession in midfield.

The Toffees titan has made 3.2 tackles and interceptions combined and 6.5 ball recoveries per match to go along with a duel success rate of 65% across 16 Premier League appearances this season.

23/24 Premier League (via Sofascore) Onana McTominay Tackles per game 2.8 1.7 Interceptions per game 0.6 0.6 Ball recoveries per game 6.5 3.0 Duels won per game 7.0 3.8 Duel success rate 65% 51%

As you can see in the table above, Onana has outperformed McTominay in a number of key defensive metrics this season for Everton.

Couple this with his superior progressive qualities in possession and it illustrates why United can send the Scottish midfielder packing by signing the Toffees star.