As Manchester United prepare for Thursday's crucial top-four showdown with Tottenham Hotspur, manager Erik ten Hag will likely be concerned by the club's growing injury list, having seen a handful of key figures restricted to the treatment table of late.

The Red Devils only recently suffered the double blow of losing Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez to injury - the latter man set to be out for the season - while teen sensation Alejandro Garnacho has also been absent with an ankle issue in the recent weeks.

Those woes could yet be compounded even further amid recent speculation surrounding the fitness of influential playmaker, Bruno Fernandes, with the 28-year-old having been withdrawn due to injury in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final triumph over Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Portugal international has since been pictured wearing a protective boot following the weekend's shootout win, with United supporters likely to be dreading the loss of a player who has previously been deemed "irreplaceable" by club legend, Gary Neville.

The former Sporting CP ace has remarkably been a real everpresent since his £47m arrival back in January 2020, having thus far missed just a solitary game through injury/illness in that time, including starting 48 games in all competitions so far this season.

To potentially be without the £240k-per-week maestro would certainly represent a real blow for the Old Trafford outfit ahead of the climax of the season, with Ten Hag having limited options to fill that creative void after previously losing Donny van de Beek for the season.

There is the option of deploying all-action star Marcel Sabitzer in that playmaking berth, although the former Ajax boss will likely need further alternatives if Fernandes is to be out of action, hence potentially turning to academy gem, Isak Hansen-Aaroen.

Who is Isak Hansen-Aaroen?

The teenage Norwegian has showcased his exciting talent after contributing three goals and one assist in 21 Premier League 2 games so far this season, having typically emulated Fernandes by operating in an attacking midfield role.

The former Tromso ace - who signed for the Red Devils back in 2020 - has already enjoyed a taste of life at senior level after featuring seven times for his previous employers despite his youth, having also turned out for Ten Hag's side in the friendly meetings with Real Betis and Cadiz during the World Cup break.

The 18-year-old also showed his quality against senior opposition in the EFL Trophy earlier in the campaign, notably averaging 1.3 key passes and 1.3 tackles per game from his three outings to illustrate his ability both in and out of possession.

While not quite as good a record as what Fernandes has enjoyed in the Premier League - the experienced ace averaging 3.1 and two for the same two metrics, respectively - Hansen-Aaroen does appear to mirror the United man's creative spark and work rate out of possession, having been hailed as a 'flair player with a tenacious streak' by the club's official website.

The £1.1k-per-week starlet has also earned notable comparisons to another top-flight playmaker in the form of compatriot and Arsenal captain, Martin Odegaard, with former Tromso teammate Yttergard Jenssen stating:

"I realised that this was a talented boy already in the first training. He has some skills that are completely raw. He's so playful with the ball. And the way he moves on a football field… There's something artistic about it. He is a bit reminiscent of Martin Odegaard."

That glowing praise is an indication of just what an exciting prospect Ten Hag has on his hands, with the hope being that the FA Youth Cup winner can eventually make his mark in the first team.

If Fernandes' injury does prove to be a significant blow, it could be an opportune time for the young sensation to be unleashed...