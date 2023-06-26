Manchester United could be about to let one of their first-team players leave on the cheap, with The Daily Mail reporting that Jadon Sancho is available for just £45m during this summer transfer window.

How many goals has Sancho scored for Manchester United?

The forward has been with the Red Devils for two seasons now and goes into the close season on the back of his best campaign in terms of his goal contribution numbers for the club.

Whilst not hitting the same numbers he produced in Germany with Borussia Dortmund - in fact, the England man has yet to hit a double digit tally at Old Trafford - he still had six goals and three assists in the Premier League this term. That came in just 21 starts and led to a goal contribution per 90 rate of 0.48 - nearly double the rate he managed in 2021/22.

The 23-year-old though has not produced the same level of performance he produced in the Bundesliga. He bagged 38 goals and 45 assists in the league for Dortmund, but with United has only nine goals and six assists in 55 top flight games.

It hasn't put teams off from wanting to sign the winger, with Tottenham considering a swoop of their big six rivals, and an update has now emerged on how much he would cost.

Are Manchester United selling Sancho?

According to a report from the The Daily Mail, the player is not up for sale so to speak, but would be sold if the right offer comes in, much like Harry Maguire.

The report states Sancho's price tag is a cut-price fee of £45m, and if a team did come in and stump up that cash, then a deal could be done. It's a £28m loss on the £73m they paid for Sancho two years ago.

If United did decide to flog Sancho, then they would be losing a player that has previously been brilliant for Dortmund and has even received high praise during his time at Old Trafford. Football journalist Josh Bunting for example stated that the forward was "brilliant" at one point this season, adding that he looked "revived" and "full of confidence" during one game earlier in the 2022/23 season.

Even though it would raise funds and free up space in the squad then, it could still be a blow for the side to lose the attacker this transfer window.