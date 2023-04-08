Manchester United made it back-to-back Premier League wins with victory over relegation strugglers Everton on Saturday afternoon, with the Red Devils producing a commanding performance to see off Sean Dyche's men at Old Trafford.

Just days on from the professional, albeit uninspiring win over Brentford, the hosts were far more impressive this time around, having carved out numerous openings in what was one of their "best halves of the season", according to Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all had fine opportunities to break the deadlock in that free-flowing first-half display, albeit with the eventual opener coming through Scotland hero, Scott McTominay, who finally found a way past a stoic Jordan Pickford.

While the home side were less impressive after the interval, the points were eventually wrapped up on the 70-minute mark as Anthony Martial tucked home from close range, bagging his eighth goal in 16 appearances against today's opponents.

That convincing display included a number of standout performances across the park, with January arrival Marcel Sabitzer having notably been "excellent", according to Luckhurst, having thrived in his advanced midfield berth.

The Austrian international did fail to win a single duel in his 76-minute outing, although created one big chance in that time, playing in teammate Bruno Fernandes with a delightful dinked pass in the second half.

Despite that strong showing from the Bayern Munich loanee, the playmaker was perhaps bettered by Jadon Sancho with regard to his impact on proceedings, with the latter man having been "immaculate" in the final third, according to journalist Rhys Jones.

How did Sancho perform against Everton?

Not only did Sancho record a greater Sofascore rating than that of Sabitzer (7.4 vs 7.2), but the Englishman was far more of a threat in a creative sense, having contributed five key passes from his wide berth, having also enjoyed an impressive pass accuracy rate of 95% from his 52 touches.

The 23-year-old's most telling contribution saw the fleet-footed dynamo tee up McTominay for the game's opening goal, having threaded the towering midfielder through with a clever, sliding pass amid a congested penalty area.

Such composure in and around the opposition penalty box is undoubtedly what United have been hoping to see from Sancho more often over the past 18 months or so, with the £350k-per-week man clearly having the ability to provide that killer pass when needed.

While Ten Hag will be hoping to see such quality on a more consistent basis, the winger's "sensational" performance - as per presenter Terry Flewers - will have raised hopes that he can go to play a key part in the run in, following what has been a stop-start campaign for the £73m man, in truth.

With it yet to be seen what the damage will be with regard to Rashford's injury blow, it could be time for Sancho to truly step up and become the player that many had hoped he would be at the Theatre of Dreams.