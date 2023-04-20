Manchester United are currently gearing up for what will be a pivotal few days in the remainder of the season, with the Red Devils set to take on Sevilla in the Europa League this evening, prior to Sunday's FA Cup semi-final showdown with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Old Trafford outfit head into tonight's meeting having suffered a late capitulation when the two sides met in the first leg a week ago, squandering a two-goal lead after suffering notable injury blows to both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

That freakish climax at the Theatre of Dreams - in which both Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire scored unfortunate own goals - has ensured that the tie is finely poised at 2-2 ahead of the meeting in Seville, with fears perhaps brewing that the six-time winners of the competition could yet again find a way to win on home soil.

If Erik ten Hag's men are to avoid further disappointment against the Andalusian outfit - having crashed out at the hands of the La Liga side in both the Europa League and Champions League in the recent past - one decision that the Dutchman will need to make will be with regard to the forward line, with struggling asset Jadon Sancho seemingly needing to make way.

Will Sancho start against Sevilla?

It may appear rather unfair to continue to note the forward's shortcomings, although it is becoming apparent as to why Ten Hag is said to be growing 'increasingly impatient' with the £73m man, as Manchester Evening News has reported.

Although the winger has started the last three Premier League games - as well as the previous meeting with tonight's opponents - he has just a solitary assist to show for that increased game time, with that goal involvement coming for Scott McTominay in the win over Everton courtesy of a clever, threaded pass.

In truth, United supporters have not seen enough of such moments of magic during the Englishman's time at the club to date, with the mercurial talent having again rather underwhelmed against Nottingham Forest last time out.

As per MEN journalist, Samuel Luckhurst, the Red Devils simply needed "so much more" from the wide man in the final third, with Sancho notably missing a gilt-edged, early chance from close range.

The 23-year-old's woes also led to a scathing assessment from GOAL's Richard Martin, who awarded the former Borussia Dortmund man a 4/10 match rating, while stating:

'Offered almost nothing all game. Was too indecisive on the ball and too scared to take players on. How long can this go on before he gets dropped?.'

The 'quietest' of United's forward line - according to 90min's Jack Gallagher - the £350k-per-week dud was rather ineffective from his wide berth, further heightening the absence of leading scorer, Marcus Rashford.

With the latter man having returned to training, however, it is not out of the question that he will be involved in some capacity later today, while the likes of Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri could also be pushing for a start.

As such, if Sancho is omitted from Ten Hag's starting XI this evening, it would be of no real surprise.