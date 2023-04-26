Sheikh Jassim will make his third bid for Manchester United on Friday and is confident of completing a takeover, Ben Jacobs reports.

What’s the latest Man United takeover news involving Jassim?

Jassim has been heavily linked with buying out the Glazers in recent months and has made two bids to take control of the Premier League giants so far.

The Qatar investors and Sir Jim Ratcliffe initially missed the deadline for second offers last month and required an extension in what was described as an incredible development. Jassim’s most recent offer was thought to be a world-record fee at more than £5bn, but another deadline has been set for this Friday for parties to make their final bids.

Jacobs provided an in-depth update on Twitter regarding the Red Devils takeover process, describing it as a “big week” at Old Trafford.

He said that “Jassim will bid again on Friday and remains confident”, whereas “sources close to Ratcliffe are a little more coy”, although “those close” to both have insisted they won’t bid recklessly. Jacobs added that “there is definitely still competitive tension between bidders”, with a full sale “more likely than a minority investor at this stage”.

Key week for Jassim and Man United?

Jassim is seemingly desperate to get going at Old Trafford and has already been making transfer plans to bolster Erik ten Hag’s squad.

A move for Borussia Dortmund and England international Jude Bellingham was previously mooted, with Jassim a “huge fan” of the midfielder. More recently, reports have suggested that the Red Devils are preparing to make a number of big-money signings under Jassim, with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar linked with a move to Manchester.

Jacobs has claimed that “the point of the third stage is to get a deal quite close to signing”, so it could be an extremely important few days in the takeover process, and by the looks of it, Jassim’s offer will be made in 48 hours time in an exciting update.