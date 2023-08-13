Highlights Manchester United have sent their scouts to find a new defender for the club.

Benjamin Pavard has been hotly tipped to join Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford but another name is on the list.

That player is worth £26m and would be a fine alternative for the Red Devils.

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, however, there is a new update on the club's pursuit of a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Man United transfer news?

According to Daily Mail journalist Simon Jones, Manchester United have been keeping tabs on OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Writing for the publication, Jones revealed that the Red Devils' scouts were sent over to France to watch the centre-back in action against Lille on Saturday evening, as the club continue their search for new additions that can improve the defensive presence at Old Trafford.

It is clear that Erik ten Hag is keen to add another defender to his squad before the transfer window closes on September 1st, with Benjamin Pavard also named as a top target for the club by Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed on Saturday afternoon:

Is Todibo better than Pavard?

If Bayern Munich are not willing to part ways with their Frenchman this summer it could present the perfect opportunity to snap up the services of his compatriot Todibo instead, who could, in fact, be a better fit for the Red Devils.

When comparing the Nice talent's output with Pavard's last season, Todibo came close to his positional competitor in a number of key attributes including pass completion (88.5% v 88.3% in favour of Todibo), percentage of dribblers tackled (73.2% v 75%) and aerial duels won (57.4% v 66%), as well as comfortably outperforming him in successful take-ons (71.4% v 0%), as per FBref.

Journalist Josh Bunting helped provide an insight as to why Todibo could be a better option for Man United, claiming that the 23-year-old is more prolific in progressing the ball:

"The way Ten Hag plays I think Jean-Clair Todibo or Edmond Tapsoba would be the better fit just in how they progress with the ball. I rate Pavard but I think he can be too open and that allows teams to drop the ball over the top and get in behind."

Indeed, Todibo is undoubtedly one of the hottest defensive prospects in Ligue 1 - ranking in the top 15% of his positional peers for passes completed, progressive passing distance, tackles won, dribblers tackled, touches and successful take-ons, demonstrating his diverse skillset which could be a major asset to Ten Hag.

Former Nice team-mate Aaron Ramsey is another to have sang his praises, predicting big things for the Frenchman - who has a reported price tag of €30m (£26m) - last season, waxing lyrical about Todibo's qualities:

"Jean-Clair is a very interesting character; he’s very confident and he’s a great guy around the dressing room and he’s a very, very talented player, who can go all the way to the top."

With that being said, the signing of Todibo could be a great piece of business for Man United and could provide Ten Hag with a player who can be a huge influence in the back line for the season ahead and beyond.