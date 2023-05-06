Manchester United are in advanced negotiations to bring Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Frimpong to Man United?

The Netherlands international has been a standout star at the BayArena this season, making himself Xabi Alonso’s second overall and offensive best-performing player with a WhoScored match rating of 7.20, and despite his contract not expiring for another two years, it’s believed that he’s open to a move elsewhere during the upcoming window.

The Bundesliga right-back is a player that the Red Devils have scouted for a long period of time, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano, and after hearing that he’s looking for his next destination, they have wasted no time in trying to bring him to Old Trafford.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed in April that the M60 outfit have opened talks with the 22-year-old’s agent regarding a summer deal and claimed that Erik Ten Hag “admirers” him, and it would appear that discussions have since been rapidly progressing.

According to German outlet SportBILD (via Sport Witness), Manchester United’s negotiations with Frimpong are now “fairly advanced”. Bayer Leverkusen’s £22k-per-week defender is expected to turn down a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season because he is more “drawn to England rather than Spain”. Ten Hag is “keen” to add a new right-back to his ranks having not been impressed by Diogo Dalot or Aaron Wan-Bissaka since joining and therefore has identified his Dutch counterpart as the ideal target.

Would Frimpong be a good signing for Man United?

Manchester United will be aware that Frimpong was an academy graduate at Manchester City, but it seems like the “exciting talent”, as lauded by reporter Stefan Bienkowski, is ready to transition to the red side of the city, and he would be a fantastic acquisition for Ten Hag.

The World Cup and Europa League participant has posted 19 goal contributions (ten assists and nine goals) in 42 appearances across all competitions this season, with this form having seen him receive four man-of-the-match awards.

The Puma-sponsored gem, who has the versatility to play in right midfield and on the opposite flank at left-back outside of his natural role, also ranks in the 99th percentile for six different statistics, including successful take-ons and number of touches in the attacking penalty area, so isn’t afraid to take on his marker and get forward, making him the perfect profile of player to put pen to paper at Old Trafford.