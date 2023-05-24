A move by Manchester United to land Jeremie Frimpong looks increasingly likely, with a report from SportBILD (via Sport Witness) suggesting that a deal to send the player to Old Trafford "beckons".

Are Manchester United signing Jeremie Frimpong?

The defender has become a first-team regular for Bayer Leverkusen this season, playing in 33 Bundesliga outings - the most he has managed over the course of his career to date. The club have reaped the rewards of getting the player on the field more, too, with Frimpong managing eight goals and seven assists so far - again a career-best for the wing-back.

And while achieving an average WhoScored rating of 7.15 for the club in the league, the 22-year-old has become hot property. Showcasing his ability to do it at the top level, his rating puts him as the 17th-best player in the entire division (min. 18 apps) and above people like Alphonso Davies - understandably catching the attention of sides who now want to sign him in the process.

One of the most heavily interested sides are Premier League giants Man United, who have been linked with a switch for the defender on several occasions over the last few months. Erik ten Hag remains keen to add some more depth to his side in the right-back position and the Bayer Leverkusen man would fit the bill in that respect.

Now, it seems that a deal to send him to Old Trafford is becoming more likely. That's because a report from SportBILD (via Sport Witness) states that a move to the Red Devils "beckons" for the player.

Who are Man United signing at right-back?

If United do pull off a deal to bring in Frimpong, they could have themselves a top-level player - and for a good fee, too.

For starters, the CIES Football Observatory suggests that his value is around the €40m (£34m) mark, which, if accurate, makes him not too expensive considering what he could potentially offer to United.

He's also been praised highly by Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, who stated that the defender is a "special" player and has a "big impact" for the team when he is on the field. It's high praise indeed from a manager who accomplished plenty as a player himself.

Frimpong would also offer plenty offensively. Despite his position on the field, he is the second-highest goalscorer in the Bayer Leverkusen squad this season, while his assist tally also ranks him second in the side. He would therefore enable United to get on the front foot more and could offer them a real upgrade on that right flank if he was able to replicate his Bundesliga form in the Premier League.