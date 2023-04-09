Manchester United target and Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong is thought to be edging towards a return to England and is keen on a move to Old Trafford.

What’s the latest news on Man United and Frimpong?

Frimpong, previously on the books at Manchester City before moving to Celtic, appears to be a firm target for the Red Devils this summer. Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed earlier this month that the Red Devils have held “very positive” talks with Frimpong’s agent, with Erik ten Hag an admirer of the right-back.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the meeting took place and added that United have been scouting the Netherlands international for a long time.

Sport Witness relayed an update from Bild in the last 48 hours regarding Frimpong and United. They claimed that Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also in the race for the 22-year-old, however, the player is edging towards a return to Manchester.

The report adds that the full-back is in love with the city after spending time with Manchester City’s academy and would like to join United, with a €50m (£44m) figure cited.

Should Man United splash the cash on Frimpong?

Luke Shaw has recently committed his long-term future at Old Trafford, so the club’s left-back ranks look to be nailed down for the foreseeable future.

There could be question marks over the right-back position, though, with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka battling it out at this moment in time. The club appear to be open to possibly moving Wan-Bissaka on this summer, so Frimpong could be viewed as his replacement.

It looks as if Ten Hag is a big fan of the Bayer Leverkusen star, who has been hailed as a “special player” by his manager Xabi Alonso. Frimpong has enjoyed his best-ever season when it comes to goal contributions so could bring a real attacking threat to United from right-back ahead of Dalot and Wan-Bissaka.

He has registered six Bundesliga assists this season, the same amount as Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League in three fewer starts. Frimpong has also been Leverkusen’s most fouled player and most successful dribbler, as per WhoScored, proving that he can be a real handful.

The Red Devils may have competition for his services across Europe, but following this update, it looks as if the club are in a good position to make an official move this summer, making this one to keep an eye on.