As Manchester United booked their place in the FA Cup final with a shootout victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon, a key performer for the Red Devils was resurgent defender, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Englishman was "superb" in his right-back berth against the Seagulls - as per the Mail on Sunday's Oliver Holt - notably winning seven of his eight total duels and completing all four of his attempted dribbles, memorably surging down the right flank with an impressive driving run in the second half.

That stellar outing saw the 25-year-old hailed as "probably the best in the world" at one on one defending by compatriot James Maddison, with the former Crystal Palace ace having previously produced a "monstrous" display at Wembley in the Carabao Cup triumph over Newcastle, as per Daily Express journalist Alex Turk.

Despite those strong showings on the big occasion, it should not prevent United from strengthening in that full-back role this summer, with The Athletic recently reporting that Wan-Bissaka could be sold if a more 'attacking' option can be found.

There has been talk of a potential new deal for the £90k-per-week machine in the aftermath of yesterday's triumph, although it should not be forgotten that it was only a matter of months ago that Erik ten Hag looked ready to sell the defender in the January window.

It was also just a few days ago that the Croydon native was hooked at half-time amid the grim loss to Sevilla, with Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst writing of his all-round woes:

'Offered next to nothing in attack for the umpteenth time. There is a reason why Ten Hag wants a new right-back.'

That perfectly summarises just why the Old Trafford outfit should not be clouded by a handful of standout Wembley showings from Wan-Bissaka, with a new recruit still needed ahead of next season.

Who could replace Wan-Bissaka this summer?

One name that has been repeatedly mentioned of late is Bayer Leverkusen ace, Jeremie Frimpong, with Football Insider stating earlier this month that United are in 'pole position' to sign the former Celtic starlet.

The 22-year-old - who could be worth around £40m this summer - has enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Bundesliga side this season, having been hailed as "one of the best wing-backs in Europe", as per talent scout Jacek Kulig.

While largely operating in a more advanced berth in Xabi Alonso's side, the one-time Manchester City man has showcased that he can be the more attack-minded solution for Ten Hag on the right side of the defence, such has been his standout form this season.

The Netherlands international has remarkably chipped in with nine goals and ten assists in 41 games across all fronts this term, while Wan-Bissaka, by contrast, has contributed just one assist in 26 games in all competitions.

Equally, while the latter man has just two goals and 15 assists to his name in 198 games for both the Red Devils and former club Palace, Frimpong has 14 goals and 27 assists under his belt in 139 games for the Hoops and for Leverkusen.

Frimpomg also impressively ranks in the top 1% in Europe's top five leagues among those in his position for progressive carries, successful take-ons and touches in the attacking penalty area, while the current United man ranks in just the top 13%, the top 17% and the top 14% for those same three metrics, respectively.

That should indicate why it would be wise for Ten Hag and co to make the ruthless decision to replace Wan-Bissaka this summer, with the £50m signing - who was previously branded "useless" on the ball by club legend Paul Scholes - having already had four years to impress at the Theatre of Dreams.

Like many others at the club, he may well have now outstayed his welcome.