Manchester United are ready to launch a move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha this summer, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news involving Palhinha?

Palhinha arrived at Craven Cottage over the summer from Sporting Lisbon and has been a regular under Marco Silva, making 34 appearances in all competitions.

The 27-year-old has made an impact in the Premier League, with Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir labelling him as "one of the signings of the season".

The Portugal international is under contract until 2027, but it seems as if he could be on the move already this summer, with Old Trafford a potential destination.

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke shared a transfer update regarding Palhinha in the last 48 hours, where United were one of three Premier League sides named with an interest.

He stated that the Red Devils, along with Chelsea and Tottenham, are ready to make moves for the midfielder this summer. Fulham are thought to be aware of the interest in Palhinha’s services and are braced for offers.

Should Man United sign Palhinha?

Erik ten Hag has made midfield and attacking reinforcements his transfer priority this summer. Hailed as a 'special player' by former manager Ruben Amorim, Palhinha has been key for Fulham this season, winning 30 more tackles than any other player in the Premier League this season.

As per WhoScored, Palhinha has been Fulham’s third-best performer this season behind Alexsandar Mitrovic and Bernd Leno, comfortably outperforming United midfielders Marcel Sabitzer, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay and Fred.

It remains to be seen if Sabitzer will extend his Old Trafford stay following his loan spell, whereas McTominay has told United officials he wants to leave the club this summer.

Should McTominay get his wish and depart, Ten Hag would be left with Casemiro as his only recognised defensive midfielder, so signing someone like Palhinha could be a shrewd move, where he could come in and partner Casemiro with Bruno Fernandes featuring further forward.

Palhinha has already shown Ten Hag how he could be an effective signing as well after putting in a tackling masterclass against United earlier this season, winning nine tackles and 12 duels in the meeting at Craven Cottage prior to the World Cup.

It looks as if this could be a transfer to watch heading into the summer, however, it appears as if they will need to pip two of their rivals to his services.