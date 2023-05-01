Manchester United are “in the race” to sign Dinamo Zagreb defender Josip Sutalo this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest on Sutalo's future?

The Premier League outfit have Phil Jones out of contract at the end of the season and captain Harry Maguire is facing an uncertain future having been linked with an exit due to his lack of game time, so if one or both of the duo were to depart, Erik Ten Hag will need to enter the market to find replacements, and the 23-year-old has been identified as a potential ideal candidate.

The Croatian international is an academy graduate at the Maksimir Stadium having worked his way up through the youth ranks which saw him get promoted to the first-team back in 2020, as per Transfermarkt, making 77 senior appearances since that time.

The Red Devils target still has another five years to run on his deal so a transfer would be far from cheap to complete, but being Igor Biscan’s second top-performing defensive player and third overall with a match rating of 6.74, has caught the eye of the hierarchy at Old Trafford.

Taking to Twitter, Galetti revealed that Manchester United are firmly in the running to sign Sutalo during the upcoming window, but are set to face stiff competition from several other admirers. He wrote:

“Arsenal put in their sights Josip Sutalo, Dinamo Zagreb centre-back. AFC scouts are expected to travel to 🇭🇷 soon in order to watch him closely, as first reported by @lorenzooleporee. Fiorentina, RB Leipzig, Fulham, Wolfsburg and Man Utd [are] also in the race.”

Would Sutalo be a good signing for Ten Hag?

Standing at 6 foot 3, Sutalo would add some great height to Manchester United's defensive backline, and having been lauded a "top talent" by journalist Fabrizio Romano, he would definitely be a fantastic addition to the squad for Ten Hag.

The World Cup and Europa League participant is currently averaging 4.3 clearances, two tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game in the Champions League, via WhoScored, and would provide the boss with some versatility having also operated at left-back alongside his natural centre-back position.

Sutalo, who pockets £7.1k-per-week, has also clocked up ten goal contributions (six goals and four assists) in 77 senior appearances for Dinamo Zagreb so is capable of being a threat at the opposite end of the pitch when it comes to set pieces and launching long balls for his fellow teammates, so the board shouldn't even have to think twice about wrapping up a deal should the opportunity present itself this summer.