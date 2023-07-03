Manchester United have initiated “contact” to bring Feyenoord star Justin Bijlow to the Premier League, according to journalist Laurie Whitwell.

Who is Justin Bijlow?

Bijlow is a goalkeeper who currently plays his football for Arne Slot’s side having graduated from their academy to get promoted to the first-team back in 2016, where’s he’s since gone on to establish himself as their number one.

The Netherlands international still has another two years remaining on his contract in his homeland, but his performances have caught the eye of Erik Ten Hag after Dutch outlet 1908 reported that the boss holds a concrete interest in the shot-stopper.

Voetbal International further claimed that the 25-year-old would be open to joining, but his club, at this stage, don’t want to sanction his sale and are instead looking to tie him down to a new deal.

That doesn’t seem to have stopped an approach from being made at Old Trafford though...

Are Man United signing Bijlow?

Taking to Twitter, Whitwell revealed that Man United have enquired about Bijlow to discover his availability ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. He wrote:

“#MUFC make contact over Feyenoord GK Justin Bijlow. Dutch champions very reluctant to sell but United exploring options, which include Andre Onana. CF still the priority, costs will dictate next signing. Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund fee viewed as too high.”

Man United could be set to lose David De Gea this summer having still not agreed a new contract, so should he depart, Ten Hag will of course need a direct replacement, and Bijlow could be the perfect successor having been hailed “brilliant” by ESPN correspondent Cecilia Lagos.

The World Cup participant, who pockets £5k-per-week, kept 12 clean sheets from 25 Eredivisie appearances last season and ranked in the 90th percentile amongst 'keepers for crosses stopped, so he isn’t afraid to come out of his net and claim the ball to clear the danger from his area.

The 6 foot 2 colossus also made 59 saves from 77 shots on target against, giving him a success rate of 75.3% which is higher than De Gea’s 71.1%, showing how much of an upgrade he’d be on the manager’s current first-choice between the sticks.

Finally, Ten Hag already knows Bijlow as he will have faced him in the Eredivisie during his time with Ajax, so the boss could use this existing connection to try and entice his goalkeeping target to M16 in the weeks and months ahead.