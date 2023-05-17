With Manchester United somewhat stumbling their way to a potential top-four finish, the club's lack of goals has become a particular issue in recent weeks, with Erik ten Hag's side having now scored just three times in their last four Premier League games.

Those attacking woes have been a theme of the entire campaign, in truth, with Anthony Martial having been plagued by injury, while January arrival Wout Weghorst has netted just twice in all competitions since his loan move from Burnley.

Such shortcomings have unsurprisingly sparked suggestions that United will be targeting a new centre-forward in the summer transfer window, with Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane - who has just a year left on existing deal - seemingly a leading target.

For all the obvious benefits of landing a player who is the leading scorer for both Spurs and for his country, the England skipper - who boasts a haul of 27 league goals this season - certainly won't come cheap despite his expiring contract, with an asking price of around £100m having been mooted.

The prolific marksman is a player of proven Premier League quality as he is now the second-highest scorer in the competition's history, although with his 30th birthday on the horizon, the question is just 'how long' will the reliable asset be able to remain at his best - as per Manchester Evening News journalist, Tyrone Marshall.

With a more long-term, attacking alternative perhaps needed, there have been recent claims made in Belgium that Ten Hag and co are scouting Gent sensation, Gift Orban, with the 20-year-old having been in rampant form for the Pro League side of late.

Who is Gift Orban?

The promising Nigerian - who is valued at £44m by his manager - would likely prove a far cheaper option to that of Kane, with that potentially set to come into consideration for the Red Devils amid concerns over Financial Fair Play regulations.

Not that young Orban would merely be just a more affordable option, as the red-hot ace has proven himself to be a truly clinical presence in front of goal in his own right, having been hailed as a "goal poacher" and a player with a "killer instinct" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Much like Kane, the 5 foot 10 gem looks like someone who was simply "born to score" - according to Kulig - having scored 19 goals in just 19 games so far this season, after previously bagging 19 goals and seven assists in 24 games for former club Stabaek in Norway.

One notable advantage that Orban would have over the Tottenham man - as well his potential price tag and youth - is his dynamic quality in attack, having also been praised for his "electric pace and acceleration" by Kulig, as well as his ability to offer a devastating "counter-attacking threat".

As the aforementioned Marshall stated, Kane has begun to 'drop deeper from goal' in recent years, although that is perhaps 'not what United need', with an out and out number nine, such as the Nigerian, potentially set to prove a better fit.

Of course, it would be a gamble to put faith in the emerging superstar at the Theatre of Dreams - while in an ideal world Ten Hag could maybe bring in both Kane and Orban - although it is easy to see just why the Gent ace is drawing admiring glances from the Carabao Cup winners.