There appears to have been another twist regarding the long-running saga involving Harry Kane, with recent reports suggesting that Manchester United are still potentially in the running for the Englishman's signature.

What's the latest on Kane to Tottenham?

According to journalist Samuel Luckhurst, the Red Devils remain in the background in the battle to land the 29-year-old, with Tottenham Hotspur seemingly ready to sell the prolific marksman this summer, rather than seeing him depart for nothing next year.

Writing on Twitter, the respected insider revealed: "Spurs owner Joe Lewis has issued Daniel Levy with an ultimatum to sell Harry Kane or tie him down on a new contract (unlikely). United circling on off-chance Spurs are suddenly receptive to selling him to a Premier League club."

In his attached piece for Manchester Evening News, Luckhurst went on to add that the England skipper remains Erik ten Hag's 'ideal striker target', albeit with United having turned to Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund as an alternative option of late due to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's apparent 'reluctance to sell' to another Premier League club - a fact the former Ajax boss may be hoping will chance.

The piece also notes that Kane - who was previously valued at more than £100m earlier in the window - is said to be demanding a salary of around £30m a year, ensuring it would prove a mammoth financial deal for the Old Trafford outfit.

Should Man United sign Kane?

For all the potential concerns there may be over financing a move for the long-serving Tottenhman man - with United having already spent over £100m on Mason Mount and Andre Onana - it is fair to say that Kane would be a dream option for Ten Hag and co.

While enjoying success at the Theatre of Dreams is never guaranteed for even the most high profile of players - with likes of Alexis Sanchez and Angel Di Maria prime examples of that - Kane's proven Premier League experience would surely raise the chances of him making a telling impact in Manchester.

Having finished behind only Erling Haaland in the scoring charts last season with 30 league goals, the £200k-per-week hitman now boasts an overall tally in the competition of 213 goals to date, with Alan Shearer's record total of 260 now firmly in sight.

Not only a "goalscoring machine" - according to Match of the Day host, Gary Lineker - the beauty of the 6 foot 2 ace is his all-round game, as he is arguably "one of the best passers in world football", according to pundit Jamie Carragher.

That playmaking ability has seen the Walthamstow native strike up a fine partnership with Spurs winger Heung-min Son at N17 in recent years, with the pair having combined for the most goal contributions between two players in Premier League history.

The hope would be that Kane could replicate that impact alongside Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford, with the 25-year-old - who scored 30 goals last term in all competitions - mirroring Son in wreaking havoc down the left flank.

As per Ten Hag, there is "almost no better player in the world" than Rashford when running in behind and threatening the backline, with the United academy graduate regularly looking to hurt the opposition in that left channel, notably ranking in the top 13% among European forwards for progressive passes received as evidence of that trait.

To then have Kane - who ranks in the top 4% for progressive passes - dropping deep to play his compatriot through on goal would be a dream scenario, with Rashford potentially set to prove somewhat unplayable if supplied with such regular, quality service.

With the pair already familiar with each other due to their time in the Three Lions' set-up, a link-up at club level could be a match made in heaven.