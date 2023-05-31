There has been an update in Manchester United's pursuit of Napoli sensation, Kim Min-jae...

What's the latest on Kim Min-jae to Man United?

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the Red Devils are seemingly close to reaching an agreement with the 26-year-old regarding personal terms.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider stated: "Man Utd made important progress for Kim (Napoli). Talks with the [Korean] player are at the good stage, not far from reaching a long-term agreement.

"On the club's side, MUFC are thinking to pay the release clause to anticipate the competition that is becoming fierce".

As per 90min, that release clause is believed to be in the region of €45m (£39m) and is set to be active in the first two weeks of the summer transfer window, although a €60m (£53m) offer outside of that period could also be accepted by the Serie A champions.

Would Kim Min-jae be a good signing for Man United?

With club captain Harry Maguire seemingly on his way out and with Raphael Varane having been hampered by injury at times over the last two years, it is no doubt wise for manager Erik Ten Hag to be contemplating making a marquee, centre-back addition this summer.

In Kim, the Dutchman could well be acquiring a figure who "truly is the best centre back in the world" - according to manager Luciano Spalletti - with the South Korean star having played a vital role in Napoli's Scudetto success in 2022/23.

The former Fenerbahce man notably kept 14 clean sheets in 35 league games for Spalletti's side, while also showcasing his defensive prowess after averaging 1.6 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game in that time.

The "dominant" asset - as hailed by writer Neal Gardner - is a truly menacing asset in the air as he ranks in the top 14% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for aerial duels won, with the 47-cap ace no doubt aided by his towering, 6 foot 3 frame.

The addition of the £54k-per-week rock would certainly help to add further steel to Ten Hag's current spine, with the former Ajax boss having already reaped the rewards of bringing in the menacing presence of Casemiro last summer.

Like Kim, the £70m man is a true master at winning possession back for his side as he finished joint-fourth in the Premier League with regard to tackles made (89), while also ranking in the top 3% among his European peers for aerial duels won.

An additional element that has also been an added bonus for United is the Brazilian's quality in possession, with the 31-year-old having created seven big chances so far this term in the top flight, as well as averaging one key pass per game.

That quality on the ball is also shared by Kim, with the one-time Beijing Guoan man ranking in the top 12% for both progressive passes and progressive carries, illustrating his ability to play out from the back with ease.

As such, it would certainly be a mouthwatering prospect to have both the Napoli titan and Casemiro lining up in tandem at the Theatre of Dreams next season, such is the pair's destructive and ball-playing brilliance.