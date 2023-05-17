Manchester United's efforts to land Kim Min-jae this summer have been handed a boost with Il Mattino in Italy reporting that the Glazers are prepared to pay the player's release clause - and that the defender has said yes to a move.

Are Man United signing Kim Min-jae this summer?

The Premier League outfit have been linked with a move for another midfielder and striker mainly this summer, with reports suggesting that a player in each of those positions is a transfer priority for manager Erik Ten Hag.

However, the Red Devils have also been linked with a swoop for another defensive reinforcement during the summer transfer window as well. Whilst the club already have a number of options to choose from in their backline, that number could decrease when the season comes to a close. Harry Maguire has been linked with an Old Trafford exit for example, which would free up some space in the centre-back positon and so has Victor Lindelof. Further to that, some depth will be created by the departure of Phil Jones, who is likely to leave as a free agent this summer.

It means that United want to sign a defender and the most heavily linked name is that of Kim Min-jae from Napoli. The Red Devils have been keen to do a deal for the Napoli man and it appears that their chances of getting one over the line have been boosted today.

That's because a report from Il Mattino in Italy states that the side's owners, the Glazers, are prepared to trigger the player's release clause of 56 million Euros (£48m). The centre-back himself is also believed to be up to an Old Trafford move, with the report adding that he will say yes - especially when his salary is likely to be quadrupled if he completes a move over to the Premier League. A deal then looks like it is moving along nicely and could soon be completed for the club.

Who is Kim Min-jae?

The Napoli defender has caught the eye with some superb performances for his club in Serie A and in Europe over the course of the current campaign. Marshalling the backline, he has managed a WhoScored rating of 7.10 in the domestic league, which marks him out as one of the better options in his position in the division.

In addition, his performance level increases when given the chance to perform on the big stage. In the Champions League, that WhoScored rating increases to 7.20 for example and with 2.4 interceptions per game in that competition, it shows his adept ability to read opposition play and break it up to help his side start attacks of their own.

Further to this, former Premier League and Man United man Park Ji-Sung has heaped the praise on the defender. He called the centre-back "extraordinary" and added that he is a "technical leader" too.

United then would be getting a standout player in Kim - so if a deal does get done, it would be good business from Erik Ten Hag's side.