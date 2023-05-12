Manchester United already have a bid ready and waiting to go for Kim Min-jae according to the Italian media, via Sport Witness.

What is the latest on Kim Min-jae to Man United?

The defender has shone for Napoli since his move to Italy, bagging himself two goals and two assists with one Man of the Match award in 33 Serie A outings. He's impressed even more on the bigger European stage too, with the 26-year-old managing a WhoScored rating of 7.20 from his efforts in the Champions League.

His fantastic showings have come in spite of the fact that this is his first season in Italy. Prior to his move, Kim played for Fenerbache in Turkey and began his career at Beijing Guoan. Even with those two sides though, he never dropped below a 6.60 rating over the course of a season.

And these performances have seemingly caught the eye of Man United. The Premier League side have already made it clear that they want to add both a midfielder and a striker during the transfer window, but other reports have added that the centre-back is another player that Erik Ten Hag is eager to bring in.

Now, Italian media, via Sport Witness state that the Red Devils are already in "advanced talks" to snap up Kim and that he could be allowed to leave this summer. It adds that with his release clause of 50 to 60 million Euros (£43 to £52m) setting in as soon as July 1st hits, the side have a bid ready for when that fee comes into place.

Should Man United sign Kim Min-jae?

Man United have several areas of need when this summer transfer window opens, with the forward line arguably their most notable concern. With the Red Devils managing only 49 goals in the Premier League this campaign - and with their highest scoring 'out-and-out' striker Anthony Martial producing just four goals - more goalscoring prowess is definitely needed.

However, improving their backline with Kim would not be a bad thing. He ranks within the top five highest rated players in the Napoli team this season on WhoScored and he's also managed the second best interception rate in the side too with 1.2. He's also been given the name "Monster" by fans and media alike because of his battling performances and physical prowess - which is high praise indeed.

The player then is clearly adept at reading the game and breaking up opposition attacks - and adding a brick wall like him to your defence is never a bad thing.