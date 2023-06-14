Manchester United look set to finally complete a deal for Kim Min-jae, with a report from Il Mattino, via Sport Witness, stating that the club will pay his release clause and that the player has agreed terms.

Is Kim Min-Jae joining Manchester United?

The defender has been in fine form for Napoli this campaign, featuring in 35 Serie A games for the side and bagging two goals with two assists along the way. Despite it only being his first season in Italy, he has already become an important member of the first-team and has helped his side to a league title victory along the way.

Despite having to adapt to a new country, Kim has shown no signs of letting it deter him. In fact, he has ranked as one of the best in his position amongst those in the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues. His ability with the ball at his feet is clear to see, with the centre-back ranking within the top ten percent for his pass completion rate (90.2%) and his 4.81 progressive passes per 90 puts him in the 88th percentile too. It means that he is excellent at playing out from the back, a trait required to play in Erik ten Hag's defence.

He could suit the Man United team well then and it appears as though a deal is pretty much done to send him to the Premier League. According to a report from Naples-based outlet Il Mattino, via Sport Witness, a move is "sure" to go through on July 1, as the Red Devils have agreed to pay his 60 million Euro (or £51m) release clause. With the player having also accepted personal terms according to this report, it seems as though the only thing left to do is to finalise the deal when the clause officially becomes active in July.

"From July 1st he will be at Manchester United who will pay the 60 million clause," their report reads.

When does Kim Min-jae's contract expire?

The defender's current deal expires in 2025 too, so for the player to leave already having spent only one season with Napoli would be a blow for the club. When you consider how highly he is regarded too, it means the Italians won't be happy to see him leave the side.

Former player Park Ji-Sung for example has been impressed with Kim, stating that he is an "extraordinary" talent because of his showings in the Serie A.

Kim then looks like he could soon be unveiled as a United player - and if he is, then it would certainly be a welcome addition to their backline.