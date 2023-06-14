Manchester United appear to be closing in on a deal for Napoli defender, Kim Min-jae, following a significant update regarding the Red Devils' pursuit of the South Korean star.

What's the latest on Kim Min-jae to Man United?

According to Italian outlet Il Mattino, the 26-year-old is seemingly set to join the Old Trafford outfit at the beginning of next month, with United set to active the centre-back's €60m (£51m) release clause on 1 July.

The report adds that the former Fenerbahce ace has 'accepted' a contract offer of around €10.4m (£9m) a year from the Premier League outfit, with it looking as if a move to Manchester could be a matter of when and not if.

The 6 foot 3 ace - who has two years left to run on his existing deal in Naples - only made the move to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on a £16m deal last summer.

Would Kim Min-jae be a good signing for Man United?

If that deal is to go ahead as expected, it could represent a real statement signing for Erik ten Hag and co, with Kim having established himself as arguably the "best centre-back in the world" - according to departing boss Luciano Spalletti - after playing a vital role in Napoli's stunning Scudetto success in 2022/23.

The 49-cap "colossus" - as hailed by journalist Stephen Kasiewicz - notably helped to keep 14 clean sheets from 35 league outings en route to that title triumph, averaging a solid 1.6 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game as a marker of his ball-winning dominance.

That physical presence - which has also seen the defender lauded as an "iron barrel" by teammate Kvicha Kvaratskhelia - is also shown by the fact that Kim ranks in the top 14% among those in his position across Europe's top five leagues for aerial duels won, ensuring he could prove a menacing proposition for any Premier League striker next term.

The major benefit of signing the £53k-per-week ace, however, could well be his quality on the ball, with the towering asset likely to help ease or cover up the shortcomings of long-serving United man, David De Gea in possession.

With the experienced Spaniard at times making the "whole team nervous" when trying to play out from the back - according to club legend Paul Scholes - the addition of a composed presence such as the Napoli rock could be just what is needed to bring a greater sense of calm to the backline.

That knack for getting involved in the build-up is shown by the fact that the one-time Beijing Guoan machine ranks in the top 10% for pass completion, as well as in the top 12% for both progressive passes and progressive carries, suggesting that he opts to look forward when in possession, rather than regularly playing back to his goalkeeper.

That could then aid De Gea - who has reportedly verbally agreed a new contract with the Red Devils - with current centre-back option Raphael Varane, for instance, perhaps less assured on the ball as the Frenchman ranks in just the top 35% for pass completion, as well as in just the top 48% and the top 25% for progressive passes and progressive carries, respectively.

To then have Kim alongside another forward-thinking option like Lisandro Martinez - who notably ranks in the top 11% for successful take-ons - would perhaps take the pressure off the man in the sticks, hence acting as a game changer for the former Atletico Madrid star and for Ten Hag.