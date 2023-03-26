With the end of the campaign looming large, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will likely have plans in place for the upcoming summer transfer window, with the Dutchman no doubt keen to continue his Old Trafford revolution by securing quality new additions.

As Manchester Evening News reported at the end of the January window, as well as securing a long-term centre-forward solution, the former Ajax boss is also said to be keen on bringing in a 'younger midfielder' ahead of next season, in order to complement the senior figures such as Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

That hunt has reportedly led United to look at Red Bull Salzburg starlet, Maurits Kjaergaard, with 90min having revealed earlier this month that the Premier League side sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old - and a handful of his teammates - in action during the recent, 4-2 victory over Austria Wien.

After arriving from FC Liefering back in 2021, the teenager has since established himself as a regular fixture at the Bundesliga outfit, with his standout form this season having unsurprisingly attracted the attention of those at the Theatre of Dreams.

What is Maurits Kjaergaard's style of play?

The Danish playmaker could well represent something of a dream heir to compatriot Eriksen in United's midfield ranks, with the pair both able to provide a creative, cutting edge from their deep-lying roles.

In the case of Kjaergaard, the youngster already boasts two goals and nine assists in 32 games in all competitions so far this season, with that a remarkably similar record to that of his £150k-per-week compatriot, who also racked up two goals and nine assists in 31 games across all fronts, prior to his recent injury blow.

The latter man had been a regular fixture in Ten Hag's side prior to that alongside the aforementioned Casemiro, notably averaging 1.3 key passes per game and creating five big chances from his 19 Premier League outings, while the Salzburg man has also averaged 1.3 key passes per game and created nine big chances in the Austrian top-flight.

Much like Eriksen - who has been hailed as a player who "plays with intelligence" by club legend Paul Scholes - Kjaergaard is also seemingly a clever and progressive midfield asset, having been lauded for his "sublime touch" and "extraordinary vision" by former Lyngby coach, Jonathan Hartmann.

The 6 foot 4 gem also offers the benefit of his ball-winning prowess as he ranks in the top 3% among his peers in Europe for tackles made, as well as showing brilliance on the ball as he ranks in the top 10% for progressive carries, with that ability to simply glide forward from deep perhaps stemming from the teen's admiration for Brazilian icon, Kaka.

To be able to secure such an all-rounder could represent a real coup for United, with there likely to already be thoughts about how to replace Eriksen - who recently turned 31 - in the years to come.