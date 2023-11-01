Manchester United will be thankful for the opportunity to play in a different competition than the Premier League, a competition that saw the Red Devils pick up their biggest win of the season last time out - overcoming Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Carabao Cup at the end of September, fringe players such as Facundo Pellistri and Hannibal Mejbri starting and performing well against the Eagles.

Erik ten Hag could give even more faces on the periphery at Man United a starting spot versus Newcastle United this mid-week, especially after the first-teamers fell to a crushing 3-0 defeat to Manchester City last time out in top-flight action.

One player Ten Hag could give rare first-team minutes to against Newcastle is youngster Kobbie Mainoo, the midfielder born and raised in nearby Stockport is held in high regard at the Theatre of Dreams with his set of skills drawing comparisons to Paul Pogba.

Man United's manager will surely tinker with the set-up for the game against the Magpies, in order to give his side the best possible chance to advance further in the Cup and maybe even lift silverware at the end of it all.

Man Utd team news vs Newcastle

The Red Devils are still contending with various injury issues in their squad, with Casemiro, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw all absent from the Manchester Derby at the weekend.

Players such as Sofyan Amrabat could be sacrificed for fresh blood against Newcastle also, more so through a drop off in form from the Fiorentina loanee than a need for freshness - the Moroccan midfielder hauled off at half-time versus Man City, not the first time Ten Hag has taken off his number four abruptly.

Mainoo could benefit directly from Amrabat being potentially excluded, the 18-year-old eager to break into the first team at Old Trafford.

Mainoo's numbers for Man United

Hailed as "unreal" and "similar" to former United academy prospect turned star Pogba by ex-teammate Anthony Elanga, Mainoo is being tipped to have a very bright future in football.

Named on the bench against Man City by Ten Hag, the 18-year-old could go one better and make up the starting XI in the Carabao Cup with his numbers at youth level demanding that the Dutch head coach gives him a chance to strut his stuff in the senior team more frequently.

Mainoo, who is yet to feature at all at senior level this term, would provide energy in the centre of the park that has been sorely lacking from the Red Devils' overall game this campaign, far too lethargic and slow in the way they build up for an eventual attack.

The 18-year-old can also pop up with a goal or two from midfield, netting six goals in total for both the Man United U18s and U21s over a number of years honing his craft in the youth set-up.

An ankle injury has plagued Mainoo over the last few weeks, out of action for the U21s all season so far in the Premier League 2, but the youngster has worked hard to get back to full fitness having been on the bench last weekend and will hope his reward is a rare first team start versus Eddie Howe's Magpies.

With the current crop of first-team players continuing to put in sub-par displays, it's time for Ten Hag to start raw talents like Mainoo in the Cup competitions to inject positivity back into proceedings at a deflated Old Trafford.