As Manchester United continue their push for Champions League qualification and further silverware, a key figure for the Red Devils yet again this season has been Bruno Fernandes, with the Portugal international proving truly influential in the centre of the park.

The 28-year-old - who signed for the Red Devils back in January 2020 - has arguably had his "best" campaign yet since arriving in Manchester, according to journalist Samuel Luckhurst, notably offering the versatility and willingness to feature in a variety of roles for his side, including on the flanks.

Something of an everpresent during his time at Old Trafford - having remarkably missed just one game through injury or illness over the last three years - the former Sporting CP man has again been a mainstay in midfield this term, starting 47 games in all competitions to date.

The playmaking sensation has racked up a stellar haul of 22 goal involvements across all fronts in that time, with it no doubt unsurprising that Erik ten Hag has followed in the footsteps of the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick in making the one-time Udinese ace his main man.

There will, however, be concern with regard to the over-reliance on Fernandes in that playmaking berth, with the only other senior alternative in that position, Donny van de Beek, having failed to score or register an assist this term, prior to his season-curtailing injury.

As such, Ten Hag could have potentially identified a dream heir or competitor to Fernandes in the form of Feyenoord captain, Orkun Kokcu, with The Mirror having reported that United sent scouts to watch the Turkey international - who could be the subject of a £31m offer from Benfica - in action of late.

Would Kokcu be a good signing for Man United?

Much like United's stand-in skipper - who has been "leading the team" according to Ten Hag - Kokcu is also a "true leader" in his current home, as per talent scout Jacek Kulig, with the 22-year-old having taken on the armband despite his relative youth.

The Netherlands-born maestro - who can operate in a central midfield or attacking midfield berth - has also enjoyed a standout campaign for the Eredivisie title hopefuls, providing 12 goals and four assists in 38 games across all fronts.

Clearly a player who can make the difference in the final third, like Fernandes, the 5 foot 9 gem also shares the Portuguese's creative prowess having created nine big chances and averaged 2.8 key passes per game in 26 league games this season, while the United man has created 21 big chances and averaged 3.0 key passes from his 28 top-flight outings.

Kokcu also clearly possesses that knack for sparking attacks for his side from deep as he has averaged 11.85 progressive passes per 90 over the past 365 days, with that actually far better than what even Fernandes has achieved (6.71).

That standout metric is an illustration of just what a coup it could be if Ten Hag is to utilise his Dutch connections to sign the 20-cap ace from Rotterdam, with it looking as if the youngster could be a dream successor to United's number eight.