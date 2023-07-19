Manchester United are believed to be interested in Eintracht Frankfurt sensation Randal Kolo Muani, with manager Erik ten Hag keeping his options open amid the search for a new centre-forward this summer.

What's the latest on Kolo Muani to Man United?

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the Red Devils are currently holding talks regarding a potential move for the 24-year-old, with the Premier League giants said to be considering the Frenchman as a possible striking target alongside Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund - with whom personal terms have been agreed.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider revealed: "Man Utd have agreed outline personal terms for Rasmus Hojlund. Gap in club valuations so will take time but talks to continue over deal. #PSG also pursuing. #MUFC in parallel dialogue on Kolo Muani + others."

The Old Trafford outfit were previously named by the Independent as one of the clubs who are interested in signing the former Nantes ace - alongside the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur - with a fee of roughly £80m having been suggested.

How good is Randal Kolo Muani?

Having been described as "very complete" by compatriot Kylian Mbappe earlier this year, it is fair to say that the 6 foot 2 marksman has put himself firmly on the map amid his form in recent times, having enjoyed a truly breakout debut season in Frankfurt last time out.

After previously netting 23 goals and providing 16 assists in 87 games for his previous employers back in his native France, the Bondy native has already bettered that tally in just 46 outings in all competitions in Germany, having recorded 40 goal involvements during the 2022/23 campaign.

That brutal haul of 23 goals and 17 assists across all fronts would have placed Kolo Muani ahead of Marcus Rashford in the United squad last season with regard to goal contributions, with the latter man - who only recently signed a new long-term deal at the club - having led the way with 30 goals and nine assists in total.

Such clinical and creative form is an indication of the type of player that Ten Hag would have on his hands if a deal could be agreed this summer, with the nine-cap international set to prove the man to oust Anthony Martial from his starting berth, with the ex-Monaco dud yet again currently hampered by injury.

If Kolo Muani is to flourish through the middle at the Theatre of Dreams, however, the fleet-footed speedster will likely be in need of quality service from those around him, hence why he could form a devastating attacking partnership with Bruno Fernandes next term.

The Portuguese magician is undoubtedly the creative hub for United in his playmaking berth, having created 32 'big chances' in total during the 2022/23 season, with that tally seeing him rank first in the division for that metric.

The 28-year-old also led the way in the top flight with regard to total chances created (119) as a further indication of that devastating ability to unlock a defence, hence why Kolo Muani would relish working alongside him in Manchester, as he is simply a "dream" for any striker - as per club legend Roy Keane.

As a player who ranks in the top 15% in Europe's top five leagues among those in his position for progressive passes received, the £25k-per-week livewire is evidently someone who thrives on running in behind and feeding off the service of his teammates, with Fernandes set to be the man to pick him out at any given opportunity.

Of course, while it does appear that young Hojlund is the leading candidate at present, Ten Hag and co are no doubt making a smart move by engaging in 'parallel' discussions for Kolo Muani too.