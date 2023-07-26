Manchester United are reportedly ready to do battle with their Premier League rivals for the signing of Ajax sensation, Mohammed Kudus, with manager Erik ten Hag seemingly keen on a reunion with the promising forward.

What are the latest transfer Man United rumours?

With Mason Mount and Andre Onana already in the door, the Red Devils have since been heavily linked with moves for Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund and Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, with United seemingly taking a strong interest in the Serie A market.

Now, according to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Old Trafford outfit are also keeping tabs on Kudus amid their search for a new forward addition, albeit with both Chelsea and Arsenal also said to be in the mix for the 22-year-old's signature.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider revealed: "Chelsea discussing personal terms with Ajax's Mohammed Kudus but no bids yet and they are not only interested party as Manchester United remain keen and Arsenal are also keeping close tabs on the situation too."

In his attached piece for 90min, Bailey went on to add that Ten Hag is 'open to a reunion' with his former asset this summer, with it seemingly not out of the question that two forwards could still arrive at the Theatre of Dreams, amid the parallel interest in Hojlund.

How good is Mohammed Kudus?

Dubbed a "star boy" by journalist Lawrence Baidoo, the former Nordsjaelland ace was snapped up by his current side back in the summer of 2020 during Ten Hag's stint in charge in Amsterdam, with the youngster going on to net four times and register five assists in 42 games in all competitions under the Dutchman.

Since the 53-year-old's move to England, however, the versatile talent - who can feature all across the front line or in an advanced midfield role - has truly exploded onto the scene, having contributed 25 goals and assists in just 42 outings across all fronts last term.

The in-demand gem - who has been valued at around £40m with two years left on his existing deal - has also impressed on the international stage with seven goals in just 24 appearances for his country, including netting twice at the World Cup last year.

That dynamic threat should ensure that the 5 foot 11 machine is the type of player that Ten Hag is chasing, with the one-time FC Utrecht boss believed to be seeking out another forward who can play in a variety of attacking positions.

Not only that, but for a coach who has already signed Onana, Antony and Lisandro Martinez in his United tenure, Ten Hag appears to have a preference for snapping up players with whom he has worked previously, hence the interest in the aforementioned Amrabat.

The latter man sparkled at Utrecht under the current United boss after registering ten assists in just 50 games from his deep-lying berth, having since gone on to truly catch the eye amid his form for Morocco in Qatar, having been arguably the "best centre midfielder in the tournament", according to journalist Carlo Garganese.

Like Kudus, Amrabat's familiarity with Ten Hag's methods could ensure that he is able to slot in comfortably at the Theatre of Dreams next season, with the 26-year-old likely to need less time to adapt to his new surroundings.

Equally, as far as Kudus is concerned, Amrabat could be the man to provide quality service from his midfield berth, with the Netherlands-born maestro ranking in the top 8% among his European peers for progressive passes as a sign of his forward-thinking intent and creative ability, while the Ajax starlet notably ranks among the top 9% among forwards in the Men's next eight competitions for progressive passes received, illustrating his willingness to get in behind.

To have the current Fiorentina man pulling the strings in midfield with a real livewire talent ahead of him like the Ghanaian would be an exciting prospect, with Ten Hag potentially set to have two more familiar faces to work with in Manchester.