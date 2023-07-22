With Manchester United having wrapped up a deal for Inter Milan's Andre Onana, manager Erik ten Hag is yet again set to bring a familiar face to Old Trafford, having previously coached the Cameroonian goalkeeper at Ajax.

The Dutch tactician notably returned to Amsterdam last summer in order to acquire Antony and Lisandro Martinez from the Eredivisie outfit, with the South American duo having aided the 53-year-old in claiming the league title during the 2021/22 campaign.

The one-time Utrecht boss appears to have a preference for acquiring players that he has worked with up close, with reports earlier in the summer having also claimed that the experienced coach is eyeing a move for another Ajax gem in the form of Mohammed Kudus.

How much is Kudus worth?

If United are to land the Ghanaian hotshot this summer, they are set to face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal for the 22-year-old's signature, with the Daily Mail recently reporting that the Gunners are contemplating a move for the former Nordsjaelland ace.

The pieces notes that the 5 foot 9 sensation - who has two years left to run on his existing deal at the Johan Cruyff Arena - could command a fee of around £40m if he is to depart this summer, having spent the last three years in the Netherlands.

While the Red Devils current priority appears to be the signing of a new number nine - having agreed personal terms with Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund - there have been reports that Ten Hag could also be craving another attacking addition ahead of next season.

How many goals has Kudus scored?

As a player who can operate through the middle, on the right wing or in a playmaking role, the 24-cap ace could represent a hugely valuable and flexible acquisition for Ten Hag and co, having proven his class last term amid what was a real breakout campaign for his current side.

Having previously netted just six goals and laid on only one assist in 25 outings under Ten Hag during the 2021/22 campaign the in-demand ace simply exploded last season, as he chipped in with 18 goals and seven assists in 42 games across all competitions.

That stellar haul - which included four goals in just six Champions League appearances - now ensures that Kudus has 23 goals and 11 assists to his name in 84 outings for Ajax, after previously scoring 14 times in 57 games for his previous employers.

The arrival of the clinical marksman could help to take the pressure off the aforementioned Hojlund if he is to make the move to Old Trafford this summer, with the towering Dane - who bagged nine league goals in Italy last season - likely to be tasked with providing the goods in attack next season.

As Kudus' impressive tally of assists also indicates, he could provide quality service to the 20-year-old in the final third, while the left-footed "star boy" - as hailed by teammate Calvin Bassey - has that desire to join his centre-forward in attack at any opportunity, showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 4% among his peers in the Men's next eight competitions for touches in the attacking penalty area.

For Ten Hag to then place his former Ajax asset alongside Hojlund could then prove to be a perfect and youthful partnership that could thrive at the Theatre of Dreams for years to come.