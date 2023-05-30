With focus now beginning to turn toward the summer transfer window for those at Manchester United, a sense of uncertainty remains at the club amid the ongoing takeover talks, with it yet to be decided just who will replace the current owners, the Glazers.

At present, it would appear that it is a straight fight between INEOS' Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari investor, Sheikh Jassim, albeit with a decision still needing to be made after numerous rounds of bidding from both parties.

In the case of Jassim, reports in Spain have suggested that the interested bidder has already put together a ten-man transfer wishlist should he edge out Ratcliffe and become United's new owner, with it seemingly apparent that the Qatari banker is ready to splash the cash this summer.

Among that reported list of targets is Napoli sensation, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with the Georgian wizard having dazzled during his first season in Italian football, helping Luciano Spalletti's side to Scudetto glory after bagging 12 goals and 13 assists in 33 Serie A games.

Recognised by his club as arguably the "best player in world football" - as per CBS reporter, Ben Jacobs - the 22-year-old is unlikely to come cheap if he is to make the move to Old Trafford, with journalist Ryan Taylor previously suggesting that it could take around £100m to pull off a deal.

While that fee may appear rather sizeable, the signing of the fleet-footed "monster" - as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig - could well prove worth it for Erik ten Hag's side...

How good is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

The talent of the former Dinamo Batumi ace can seemingly be best illustrated by his apparent likeness to an iconic figure of Red Devils history, with former Italy international, Christian Vieri having stated that the "days of George Best will return" if Kvaratskhelia is to sign for the club, as the Tbilisi native is the "same" as the late, great Northern Irishman.

Any comparison to Best is likely to catch the eye of United supporters, with the European Cup-winning sensation having arguably been "the greatest talent our football ever produced", according to Sir Alex Ferguson.

Having arrived in Manchester as a teenager from his native Belfast, the legendary wide man would go on to score 179 goals in 470 appearances over the decade or so, establishing himself as a true cult hero due to his instinctive and dynamic brilliance on the pitch, as well as his lavish lifestyle off it.

A true wizard with the ball at his feet, the enigmatic ace had the ability to run rings around opponents with apparent ease, with former teammate Bobby Charlton having stated previously:

"At the time when [Best] first got in the team, no one had seen his like before: someone who was so small and tough, who would go into tackles, but also had the ability to turn people inside out and beat anyone he liked. George was as good as anyone you will see; he used to embarrass players time and time again."

It would appear that Kvaratskhelia also possesses that "untamed" quality - as hailed by journalist Rory Smith - as he notably ranks in the top 6% among his European peers for progressive carries and in the top 3% for successful take-ons, as a marker of his dribbling prowess.

Hailed for his "incredible dribbling ease" by ex-Napoli talisman, Marek Hamsik, the 20-cap menace undoubtedly possesses a likeness to that of Best, with the hope being that is not too long before the emerging superstar is snapped up by the United hierarchy.