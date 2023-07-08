There has been an update regarding Manchester United's pursuit of Southampton starlet, Romeo Lavia, with the Red Devils still seemingly keen to strengthen their midfield ranks despite securing the signing of Mason Mount.

What are the latest Man United transfer rumours?

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Old Trafford outfit are among a raft of Premier League clubs who are interested in signing the 19-year-old this summer, with the one-cap Belgium international said to be valued at around £50m by the Championship side.

Writing on Twitter regarding that interest, the transfer insider stated: "Romeo Lavia is emerging as one of this summer's most in-demand players. Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have all held talks, whilst former club Man City, Man Utd and Newcastle are being kept informed. Southampton want £50m... "

In his attached piece for 90min, Bailey goes onto add that none of those suitors are believed to be willing to meet the Saints' asking price at present, with some form of compromise needing to be met as the 5 foot 11 teenager is seemingly not keen to ply his trade in the second tier next season.

How good is Romeo Lavia?

Despite having just a year of senior football under his belt, the former Manchester City gem has warranted such hefty interest amid what was a breakout 2022/23 campaign at the St Mary's Stadium, with the youngster quickly proving himself something of a "monster" in the centre of the park, according to journalist Benjy Nurick.

While Erik ten Hag has already bolstered his midfield department with the signing of Mount, there are reports that the Dutchman would ideally like to bring in another body following the Englishman's arrival, particularly with both Scott McTominay and Fred potentially up for grabs.

Amid that desire for a new midfielder, there has been much speculation that the former Ajax boss is keen on a reunion with Moroccan midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat, having previously coached the 26-year-old at Eredivisie side FC Utrecht.

The Netherlands-born maestro would reportedly cost in the region of just €30m (£26m) due to his expiring contract with current side, Fiorentina, albeit with rumours abound that the 6 foot 1 ace would prefer a move to Spain - amid interest from Barcelona.

As such, the signing of Lavia - who already boasts Premier League experience - could represent a dream alternative as far as Ten Hag is concerned, with the Saints star also a figure who the 53-year-old can build his side around for the next decade or so, due to his youth.

While a major benefit of Amrabat's capture would be his ability to dictate proceedings and offer a composed presence in front of the back four - as he ranks in the top 5% among his European peers for pass completion at an average of 88.8% - Lavia can also act as that midfield metronome, as he has averaged 86.2% in that regard over the last 365 days.

In a defensive sense, it is the latter man who comes out on top, however, with the Belgian ace having averaged 3.2 interceptions and tackles per game in the Premier League last term, while Amrabat averaged just two tackles and interceptions per game in Serie A.

As a point of reference, United's Brazilian monster Casemiro averaged 4.4 in that regard in 2022/23, ensuring that it is Lavia who could prove to be a more natural successor to the 31-year-old as that ball-winning asset at the base of the midfield.

While, of course, the aforementioned £50m price tag could prove a sticking point, if the Red Devils are to strike a deal for the Brussels-born machine it would no doubt be a very wise investment.