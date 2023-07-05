It looks as if Mason Mount may not be the only midfield addition at Manchester United this summer, with the Red Devils reportedly eyeing a move for Southampton sensation, Romeo Lavia.

What's the latest on Lavia to Man United?

According to 90min, the Old Trafford outfit are still seemingly keen on strengthening in the centre of the park despite the recent £60m capture of Mount, with young Lavia said to be among the options being considered by Erik ten Hag.

While the report suggests that the signing of a new striker and goalkeeper remains the 'priority' for the former Ajax boss ahead of next season, a move for a player like the Belgian teenager - who has been valued at around £50m - could also be considered.

This comes amid a similar piece from Manchester Evening News which also revealed that Ten Hag is contemplating whether to make a second midfield signing, with the 19-year-old maestro believed to be being 'monitored' at present.

Who is Romeo Lavia?

The former Manchester City youth star - who made the move to St Mary's on a £14m deal last summer - was arguably one of the breakout stars of the 2022/23 campaign despite his side's eventual relegation, having been tipped to be a "top player" in the future by international colleague, Kevin De Bruyne.

Also regarded as a potential "leader" for his country and for a top Premier League club in the years to come - in the words of talent scout Jacek Kulig - Lavia has already made a strong impression during his embryonic senior career, having also earned notable praise from United legend Paul Scholes last season:

"He has got a pass in his locker and he is big and strong and likes to defend. He does not want to get forward too much and sits in-front of the back four and sets the play in motion from there."

As has previously been suggested, Ten Hag is believed to view the youngster as a potential successor to experienced Brazilian, Casemiro, in that defensive midfield role at the Theatre of Dreams, with further midfield depth also needed amid the uncertainty surrounding the futures of both Fred and Scott McTominay.

To be able to bring in such a highly-regarded wonderkid could have the adverse effect of harming one of United's own teenage gems, however, in the form of Kobbie Mainoo, with the 18-year-old Englishman potentially set to see his chances of game time hampered as a result of Lavia's possible arrival.

The "exceptional" talent - as described by MEN journalist Steven Railston - enjoyed a handful of outings in Ten Hag's senior set-up last term, with the expectation being that he will earn a permanent promotion to the first-team ranks moving forward.

A midfielder by trade - who operated in a deeper role in front of the back four during the club's glorious FA Youth Cup run in the 2021/22 season - Mainoo may then find that pathway blocked by the addition of Lavia, with it likely that the United boss would be more prone to handing minutes to a £50m, marquee signing, rather than a promising academy talent.

Of course, there may be hope for the Stockport native to ply his trade in a more advanced midfield berth, although the increased competition that would be provided by the Southampton star's arrival could prove to be bad news for his development.