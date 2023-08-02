Manchester United are believed to still be in the mix for the signing of Southampton sensation, Romeo Lavia, with Erik ten Hag plotting further midfield reinforcements following the signing of Mason Mount.

How much would Romeo Lavia cost?

According to Daily Mail journalist Simon Jones - writing in his Transfer Confidential column - the Red Devils remain in the race for the 19-year-old's signature alongside Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea, with the Saints ready for what could be a 'big week' with regard to the Belgian's future.

The report suggests that United - as well as an unnamed foreign club - are the 'surprise elements' who are interested in a deal for the former Manchester City youth asset, albeit with the Old Trafford outfit needing to 'sell first' before they can consider making a move.

As the piece notes, fellow target Sofyan Amrabat is viewed as a far cheaper alternative due to Fiorentina's asking price of around £25m, with Lavia, by contrast, likely to command a fee of closer to £50m after spending just a solitary season at St Mary's.

How could Lavia slot in at Man United?

There is perhaps an argument to be made that the signing of the one-cap Belgium international could prove something of a setback for fellow teenager, Kobbie Mainoo at the Theatre of Dreams, with the 18-year-old having shown signs of promise during the club's pre-season tour.

While the United academy graduate - who was part of the FA Youth Cup-winning side in 2022 - has been ruled out for the first part of the new season due to injury, he had sparkled prior to that, having been described as a "real top player" by club legend, Denis Irwin.

With the England youth international set to remain as part of Ten Hag's squad rather than head out on loan, the addition of Lavia could potentially hamper his chances of game time over the coming months and years.

That being said, however, with the Red Devils having a largely ageing midfield department in the form of Casemiro (31), Christian Eriksen (31) and Fred (30), it could be that the Saints ace and Mainoo are partnered together as the long-term pairing in the centre of the park before too long.

With Lavia typically operating as a defensive midfielder, Ten Hag could perhaps use Mainoo's versatility to deploy the younger man in a more advanced berth, with youth coach Travis Binnion having previously spoken of his tactical flexibility:

"In recent weeks, we’ve seen him play as a 6, 8 and 10, and that shows the making of a really good football brain and an athletic capability to play throughout the pitch and play in different roles and systems. He’s progressing nicely."

Much like Mainoo - who has been dubbed "an exceptional prospect" by journalist Steven Railston - Lavia is also earning rave reviews for his standout form of late, having been hailed as a "baller" by presenter Craig Mitch last season.

That breakout 2022/23 campaign saw the Brussels native start 26 league games for the south coast side, notably averaging an impressive 3.2 tackles and interceptions per game as a marker of his defensive expertise - a record only slightly behind that of Casemiro (4.4 tackles and interceptions per game).

That tough tackling style also seems to be shared by Mainoo - who averaged 6.6 tackles and interceptions per game from his three Football League Trophy appearances last term - ensuring that Ten Hag could have a formidable, youthful duo at his disposal if a deal for Lavia can be agreed.

Not only would it be sweet to beat their Anfield foes to his signature, but the 5 foot 11 ace could also emerge as the core of United's starting XI for the next decade or so.