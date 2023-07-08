Manchester United strengthened their midfield options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign recently as they completed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

The Red Devils snapped the England international up from their Premier League rivals for a fee in the region of £55m and he arrives as a proven performer who knows what it takes to be a star at the top level.

Mount has already racked up over 100 top-flight appearances and won the Champions League by the age of 24, which means that the attacking midfielder comes in with the quality to make an instant impact on the team.

This was also the case with the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid last summer. The Brazil international joined the club after winning 18 trophies, including five Champions League titles, and was able to use his experience to hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag could repeat the blinder he played with the signing of Casemiro by signing another vastly-experienced proven winner in the form of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, who has been linked with a move to the club this summer.

How many trophies has Leon Goretzka won?

The German international has won 12 trophies, including one Champions League, during his time in Bavaria so far and is a seasoned performer at the top level.

He has been capped 53 times by his country to go along with 240 Bundesliga appearances throughout his career, whilst the 28-year-old colossus has played 179 times for Bayern in all competitions.

United supporters have already seen the impact that bringing in a proven winner can have on the team as Casemiro enjoyed a terrific debut campaign.

The Brazilian enforcer averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.21 across 28 Premier League matches, which placed him second in the squad - only behind Bruno Fernandes (7.53).

This shows that the 31-year-old tank was able to come in and instantly become one of the club's best players without an adaptation period, as he has been around the block and knows exactly what is required to win high-pressure games.

Goretzka has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.12 or higher in three of the last four Bundesliga seasons for Bayern, which is a score that would place him joint-third in the United squad last term - level with Lisandro Martinez.

The German maestro, who teammate Manuel Neuer described as "cold as ice", has showcased his ability to be a consistently excellent performer over the course of a number of years, whilst winning plenty of trophies in the process.

Alongside his vast experience and winner's mentality, the £231k-per-week ace would bring an exceptional attacking threat from midfield.

Goretzka ranks in the top 1% of players in his position across the Men's Big Five Leagues and European competitions for non-penalty xG per 90 over the last 365 days, whilst he is also among the top 4% for assists per 90.

This means that he is one of the best midfielders at the top level when it comes to getting into high-quality goalscoring positions and assisting his teammates, which is another reason why the towering dynamo could be a fantastic signing for United.

Therefore, Ten Hag could repeat his Casemiro masterclass by bringing in another central midfielder who is ready to make an instant impact at Old Trafford.