Highlights Manchester United are in need of a left-back due to injuries and have been linked with several players, including Marc Cucurella, Sergio Reguilon, and Marcos Alonso.

Free agent Ryan Bertrand is also being considered as an option to provide depth on the left-hand side.

The Red Devils have now initiated contact over a move for an Italian defender known for his speed and technical ability.

Manchester United have made contact regarding an experienced left-back who could be brought in to boost their numbers in the position before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils have a shortage at left-back following injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia and it looks like they could enter the market for another body to help remedy their current situation, as per 90min.

Several players have been offered to the club to accommodate their wish for a new left-back to come in and provide cover. Contact has been established between the Red Devils and Chelsea involving Marc Cucurella, while Tottenham Hotspur outcast Sergio Reguilon and Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso are two potential alternative solutions.

Free agent Ryan Bertrand has been placed on a shortlist as another option who could potentially provide depth on the left-hand side of defence, as per The Daily Express.

Bertrand has been available for nothing since leaving Leicester City at the end of last campaign and talks took place last week, albeit they were believed to be at the early stages of negotiations.

Brandon Williams would've potentially been in line for an opportunity to shine at Manchester United due to their dearth of available left-backs to call upon; however, he has since joined Ipswich Town on a loan deal for the duration of 2023/24.

Real Madrid youth product Alvaro Fernandez, who is a left-back, featured on the bench last weekend in Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, though was an unused substitute as the hosts clawed back a two-goal deficit to secure a dramatic victory, as per BBC Sport.

Do Manchester United want to sign Leonardo Spinazzola?

According to Gianluca Di Marzio in the last 24 hours, Manchester United have initiated contact with Roma over 30-year-old defender Leonardo Spinazzola as their search for a new left-back continues to widen.

The report states that Spinazzola has also had a proposal from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Shabab, providing competition for the Red Devils that they may need to overcome to complete any prospective deal.

Spinazzola, who has been labelled as "fast" and "technical" by Fiorentina full-back Fabiano Parisi, cited by Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia, has made 117 appearances for Roma during his time at the Stadio Olimpico, registering six goals and 17 assists in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

The Italy international has fared exceptionally well in comparison to his positional peers from Europe's top five divisions in the art of progressive carries, having made an average of 5.39 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the 99th percentile for this metric, as per FBRef.

Providing a valuable attacking outlet down the left-hand side, Spinazzola, primarily right-footed, has already made his influence known this campaign in Serie A, producing around one completed dribble and one key pass in his opening two appearances, according to WhoScored.

Manchester United will need to act fast to ensure that their injury situation involving Shaw and Malacia doesn't turn into a bigger issue than it already is, so bringing in someone like Spinazzola could be an excellent way to bolster the ranks and it looks as if t is one to watch.