Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi is incredibly keen on a move to Manchester United this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Will Disasi join Man United?

As per L'Equipe, Disasi is already close to a transfer to Old Trafford this summer. However, that report was released in early June, with the central defender seemingly no closer to a move to Manchester.

A journalist for RMCsport, Fabrice Hawkins, then revealed several days ago that Ten Hag is expected to push for Disasi's signature, and contact between the Dutchman and the Monaco man is expected imminently.

Back in March, the Daily Mail suggested that Monaco wanted at least £44m for their 25-year-old, who is already a 4-cap French international despite not being a household name across Europe.

Manchester United are expected to have something of a defensive clear-out this summer. Alex Telles and Eric Bailly are expected to depart given their contracts expire in June, as well as Phil Jones, while Harry Maguire is also supposedly on his way out of Old Trafford following a season of minimal first-team football.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Disasi is not a priority target for the Red Devils, despite the player's interest in a move.

He said: "So, Disasi, for example, is a player who remains in the list who would love to join United. From what I understand, he would be very happy about a United move. But, this is not a priority for the club as of now."

With so much effort having been spent on the pursuit of Mason Mount from Chelsea, which now potentially looks to have fallen through, there likely has not been much time for Ten Hag to prioritise his need for a new central defender.

When the Mount saga comes to an end, perhaps then the United boss will move onto defensive targets, with Disasi potentially high on the list.

What kind of player is Disasi?

Having featured 49 times in all competitions for Monaco last term, Disasi, who was hailed as a "hidden gem" by Kulig, enjoyed a fruitful campaign at Stade Louis-II.

With an average Sofascore rating of 6.93 in Ligue 1 and 7.16 in the Europa League, Disasi impressed so much for Monaco that he was even taken to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with France, albeit defensive injuries played their part in the defender's call-up. Disasi even made a very, very brief appearance in the final.

Ranking in the top 11% for progressive passes and top 9% for passes into the final third per 90 among Ligue 1 centre-backs last season, Disasi is clearly comfortable playing out from the back, something which will likely endear him to Ten Hag.

The 6ft2 defender also managed five goals and four assists in Ligue 1 and the Europa League, showing his influence in the opposition penalty area as well.